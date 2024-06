Was England's 19-ball victory against Oman the quickest in a T20I?

The match you're talking about was the first Test of England's 2000-01 tour of Pakistan, which ended with a famous victory in the twilight in the third Test in Karachi . But a few weeks earlier, in Lahore , England had ground their way to 480 for 8, with offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq taking all eight wickets to fall (he finished with figures of 74-20-164-8). Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed were among his wicketless colleagues. I don't think it was a case of England's captain Nasser Hussain declaring to deny Saqlain a shot at glory: he closed the innings at lunch on the third day, after 800 minutes and 196 overs (Bazball it was not).