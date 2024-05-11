West Indies to host South Africa, England and Bangladesh in 2024

South Africa to play two T20I series in three months in the Caribbean; Bangladesh set to visit for an all-format tour starting November 22

West Indies men will host South Africa, England and Bangladesh between May to December 2024. The home games begin with a visit from South Africa for three T20Is starting May 23 at Sabina Park in Jamaica before the T20 World Cup in June where West Indies and USA are the hosts.

West Indies then embark on a Test series to England in July following which South Africa return to the Caribbean for two Tests in Trinidad and Guyana from August 7. This will be followed by another three-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad from August 23 ahead of the CPL. The two teams will also play a four-day warm-up game ahead of the Test series in Tarouba.

After a white-ball tour in Sri Lanka in October, West Indies will host England from October 31 for three ODIs and five T20Is which will be played across Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia.

Bangladesh will then visit the Caribbean shores between November 22 and December 19 for an all-format tour which starts with two Test Matches to be played in Antigua and Jamaica, three ODIs in St. Kitts & Nevis, and three T20Is in St Vincent. West Indies will be returning to the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent for the first time since 2014. Bangladesh will also play a warm-up game before the Tests in Antigua.