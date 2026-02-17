Which player has played in the 2007 and the 2026 T20 World Cup?

There's a very clear leader among the women: the Pakistan slow left-armer Anam Amin has played 65 T20Is so far - but scored only three runs. The tall England seamer Lauren Bell has three runs from 36 matches.

Brett Lee took the first hat-trick of the men's T20 World Cup, against Bangladesh in 2007 • Gianluigi Guerica/AFP/Getty Images

However, there is someone who did better than Lawrence in his only Test series: the Scottish-born Hampshire allrounder Alex Kennedy played only five times for England, all in South Africa in 1922-23 - but made it count, finishing with 31 wickets at 19.32.