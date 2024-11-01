Sri Lanka confirm two Australia Tests in Galle, plus a one-off ODI

Australia will play two Tests in Galle on their tour of Sri Lanka from late January, which could be vital in deciding who reaches the final of the World Test Championship, while an ODI has been added to the trip as preparation for the Champions Trophy.

Depending on how the five-match Border-Gavaskar series plays out, the series may be crucial to both side's hopes of reaching Lord's in June.

The Tests will be held from January 29-February 2 and February 6-10. The ODI will then take place on February 13 at a venue still to be confirmed with the teams then scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

The last time Australia visited Sri Lanka in 2022 the Test series was drawn 1-1 with the visitors winning in dramatic style in the first game before Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets on debut to level it up in the second.

There is a chance Australia could be without captain Pat Cummins for all or part of the tour due to the birth of his second child.

"We'll see what that looks like closer to the time," head coach Andrew McDonald said. "We've got a couple of players in Mitch Marsh and Travis Head taking paternity leave at the moment. So we respect that if that was to unfold for that particular time and if he wants to miss a Test. If he's got bigger things to take care of than a Test match in Sri Lanka, then that's fine with us."

Australia are due to arrive on January 20 which means those in the squad with BBL deals may be available until close to the end of the regular season.

McDonald and chair of selectors George Bailey have suggested they will select players specifically for Sri Lankan conditions. Glenn Maxwell is in contention for a return while left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann could be an option to supplement Nathan Lyon given the success of left-arm orthodox spinners in the subcontinent.

Former Australia spinner Steve O'Keefe has urged the selectors to prioritise red-ball preparation for the spinners selected to support Lyon even if he comes at the expense of playing in the BBL.