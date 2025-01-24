Zimbabwe pick uncapped Masekesa and Welch for one-off Test against Ireland

Masekesa, 27, has played 15 first-class matches and taken 49 wickets, while Welch, nearly 27, has played 26 first-class games and scored 1216 runs at an average of 31.

Allrounder Sikandar Raza was also not selected because he is playing for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, which ends on February 9. "He had already committed to franchise cricket before the [Ireland] tour schedule was confirmed," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a release. Raza will return to captain Zimbabwe's T20I squad for their three matches against Ireland.

Sean Williams was passed fit after struggling with a back injury during the Tests against Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe made two changes to their ODI squad, replacing Myers and Joylord Gumbie with Wessly Madhevere and Nyasha Mayavo. Myers, however, kept his place in the T20I squad while Faraz Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano missed out on selection.

Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe begins with the one-off Test in Bulawayo followed by the white-ball leg in Harare: three ODIs on February 14, 16 and 18 and three T20Is on February 22, 23 and 25.

Zimbabwe Test squad vs Ireland

Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe ODI squad vs Ireland

Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe T20I squad vs Ireland