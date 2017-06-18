'We leave with our heads held high' - Kohli
In the end, Virat Kohli fronted up with a smile on his face. He had lost a match that India entered as favourites. India had a superior record over Pakistan at ICC events, including a win when the sides last met in the final of a global event, the World T20 in 2007. But it all came tumbling down in the final as Pakistan's bowlers unraveled the Indian batting unit like a pod of green peas.
India were that bad. Batting, bowling, fielding and intensity - they fell short in each of these facets of their game they had worked hard to improve in every subsequent match this tournament. Kohli was honest in defeat, gave credit to Pakistan for being the better team, but pointed that India should be proud to finish as the runner-up.
"We can be very proud of that as a unit, and we leave here with our heads held high because we understand the kind of expectations and pressures we face as a team," Kohli said. "Credit to everyone for standing up and showing that resilience and reaching the finals, and today we were outplayed in all departments.
"They had to earn their win. They made us make those mistakes because of the way they were bowling and the way they applied the pressure in the field, as well. And we have no hesitations or shame to admit that we could not play our best game today."
Kohli did not hesitate to bowl first, perhaps because of India's comfort factor in chases. He has done so Bangladesh in the semi-finals too. When it was their turn to bat, Mohammad Amir turned the match by removing Rohit Sharma and Kohli in his first two overs. Kohli admitted failure to stitch a partnership didn't help matters.
"Early wickets are never good, especially in a chase," he said. "Then we kept losing wickets. One big partnership would have been the key to set it up nicely. It is always a bad feeling when you get out or the batting doesn't work collectively. Not that we are not playing at our best, we tried our level best, but we just couldn't make things happen today. But personally, yes, it does feel bad."
There were a couple of bright sparks, though: Bhuvneshwar Kumar walking virtually unscathed through the ring of fire and Hardik Pandya finally living up to the potential his captain had been speaking about throughout the campaign.
Pandya was hungry to bowl throughout the Pakistan innings and was the second-most economical Indian bowler behind Bhuvneshwar. Bowling with intensity and hard lengths, Pandya bowled some tight middle overs. He showed the same attitude with the bat.
India were down and out at 72 for 6 in 17 overs. Unaffected, Pandya smashed a 32-ball half-century to give India a glimmer of hope. "When Hardik started hitting, everyone started getting the feeling that we could take the game deep," Kohli said. :That was a pleasant moment. If we can take the game deep, then we can probably get closer to the tota;. But again, a mix-up or an error at that stage, so these things happen on the field, you understand that as cricketers."
That mix-up was Pandya being run out after Ravindra Jadeja turned his back on him. Pandya bared his frustrations out in public, exchanging words with Jadeja and then grunting loudly all the way back to the dressing room. Kohli was clear Pandya did not need to be apologetic about letting his emotions get the better of him.
"He felt he was in the zone today and he could have done something really special, and that's why the disappointment came out. You're so committed, you're so motivated that when things don't happen, and without even it being a mistake, it can get frustrating. You don't understand why it has happening."
Earlier in the morning, Pakistan had plugged away as soon as their opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali raised a robust 128-run partnership, which could only be broken through a run out. Kohli said it was Zaman who hurt India the most by his "high risk" strokeplay.
"When guys like Zaman get going, he plays unorthodox shots, they're really difficult to stop," he said. "Eighty percent of his shots were high risk and they were all coming off. Sometimes you have to sit and say, the guy is good enough on the day to tackle anything. You can only do so much.
"We certainly tried to make them hit in areas that we felt it would be uncomfortable, but we just didn't have anything going our way in that partnership. Yes, they opened it up a little bit, but they kept going positive, which was something that could have upset the lines and lengths of the bowlers."
The one area Kohli felt they could have done better was with the extras. India conceded 25 on Sunday, which he felt was a bit too much. "That's something that we certainly need to take care of in the future. Obviously the same bowlers are going to play, the same guys are going to be back. The more consistent you get in learning from games like this, it's better for the team in the future. So yeah, that's an area we certainly need to look at."
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Kohli's Strategies on the field are not par . Especially in terms of using the bowlers at right time. On the other side the middle order is weak not capable enough to staying long at the middle.
Kohli is unfit as a Captain, I would say senseless. He is becoming more of a Poster boy , Just cooking up the words . He doesnt have a Single picture in mind. Muddy Guy. How many wicket taking balls does india bowled. They were just trying to control opposition. If kohli is a Real hero he must give pakistan 3-1.Or else he is just blah blah
Kohli needs to admit he lacked thinking in his captaincy.
First of all, picking ashwin over umesh... That was a shocker as soon as I saw the team. I almost thought it is certain that umesh will play. Not sure if kumble suggested it or not, or whose final decision it was.
Second thing, pressuring ashwin to go for wickets... He is clearly better when he contains and get a wicket here and there, especially on pitches which do not assist him.
Third even more important, bringing jadhav so late, and not continuing with him when started. Also continuing with him at cost of bumrah's one over. Those decisions were baffling.
Regarding toss, I think it's fair to choose bowling, and that shouldn't be an excuse. Good teams win despite batting or bowling second. Remember we won world cup final despite batting second?
I hope kohli learns (though I doubt as he already has so much captaincy experience, and has been losing for rcb for so long)
The final match played by the Indian team brought disgrace to India in an international arena!. The team looked laid back,with out the intensity of a final. Including spinner Ashwin,the bleeder,in Oval was uncalled for when you have two well rested pacers in Umesh and Shami as bench warmers! Not every match would be won by the team but lack of intensity and desire is unpardonable. May be playing and earning more than others take the edge and intensity away from winning when it really matters!!
My thoughts: Pakistan were the better team on day. Errors from India: 1. Poor strategic preparation- probably took Pakistan lightly, didn't read the pitch right, to predictable in the decision 2. Bumra's no ball. He should lose his spot for that 3. Missed run outs 4. Umesh Yadav or Shami or both should have played instead of Ashwin/Jadeja 5. Any of the top notch reserve batsmen like Sanju Samson should have played instead of Yuvi. He seems over it! 6. Dhoni did not apply himself- he looked like in a hurry to get out
Pak is nt at all a good batting side still, our bowling attack was so poor that we gifted them an important final. Tough decisions needed, drop ashwin, jadeja immediately because they r useless on no assistance pitches, yuvi is nt at all good, one knock in the tournament bt tht also due to dropped chance and a lot of fielding mistakes he did. Its time to select a thinking bowler/all rounder. Many r there in line if given chance.
he is a class act. India will continue to do well under him.
India's mistakes were picking an unfit Ashwin over Umesh Yadav who had taken 3-30 against Pakistan two weeks earlier. Favouritism for a final? Though Kumble had ended that! The other was bowling first after winning the toss - in a final, always bat first, see how Mumbai Indians backed themselves batting first last month despite their superior record batting second. Pakistan deserved to win and the absence of Wahab Riaz was a blessing as the rest bowled beautifully.
Great tournament. Special thanks to espn who update cricket lover's 24/7 with latest international news
Kholi is great player and speaks very straight forward. Pakistani team played well and they deserved the win. India is lucky to have player like him. Pakistani fan!
Hopefully this is the last we'll hear about Kohli being a big match specialist.
This defeat is a learning curve for Virat who has erred in team selection and decision to bat. You put the opposition when you have the bowling to take wickets. Our attack with two spinners in wickets abroad tends to be a huge disadvantage. With two pacers as strike bowlers, bowling to curtail runs in early overs is a defensive mindset. Sami or Yadav was a must and the think tank has to take the blame. Virat claims they had a settled combination with two spinners after SriLanka defeat. You select the eleven based on the opposition and the pitch conditions. It is no secret, given the pitch conditions all asian teams will come heavy on the spinners. The spinners would be comparatively more effective against South Africa, New Zealand and to an extent against Australia. No way against any of the Asian teams. He need not say Pakistan played better, which everybody has seen today. He has to learn this bitter lesson at the expense of loosing the ICC 2017 Trophy.
The match was lost when Virat Kohli gifted away the winning of the toss and opted to field first.
Virat is not mentioning the defensive line being bowled by Ashwin when a slip was in place for him. Also, why Yuvraj is not used as a bowler now ? Why Jhadhav was introduced so late ? The match was lost by the bowlers in their minds. They were intimidated and wanted to keep it safe.
There is no point in saying if - only as Pakistan today has played the best tournament. They are the deserved winners. India has lived up to its expectation of being the world's best and it will continue to do it while Pakistan will have to to start proving it from now by winning every match in its vicinity. The best part of this game is, do not expect India to collapse every time. Do not expect Ashwin and Jadeja to flop every time. So when the next time they meet, sparks will fly and it is better for the world cricket.
The ICC were crazy to hold the Champion's Trophy in June in England. The weather was far too hot.
Well said- Virat. I feel India played great brand of cricket which will win us more matches than we lose. I am sure, we will beat Pak again next time as ours is not momentum based. It is well structured game. Great to see Pandya play the kind of cricket he did. Wish he had been promoted as a pinch hitter. he would have got the nerves out. But, it was Pak day - evident with no ball being caught behind. Dont worry, we will win again
Well done to Pakistan who were the better team. Their bowlers are miles ahead of ours. As i said before this should be the last we see of Dhoni/Yuvi. Jadeja and Ashwin were terrible compared to Pak spinners. Only Pandya and Bhuvi in the Indian team showed up.
