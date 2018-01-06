Michael Hussey appointed CSK batting coach

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has been named batting coach of Chennai Super Kings for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Hussey, 42, enjoyed a successful association as a player with the Super Kings across two stints. He was first part of the franchise from 2008 to 2013 before returning in 2015 following a season with the Mumbai Indians. With an aggregate of 2213 from 64 games at an average of 40.98, he remains the third highest run-getter for Super Kings, behind Suresh Raina (4541) and MS Dhoni (3436). He also won the Orange Cup in IPL 2013 for finishing as the leading run-getter.

"I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise," Hussey was quoted as saying by the Chennai Super Kings website.

"I have so many great memories as a player and have made many wonderful friends in Chennai and now I am excited about giving back to the franchise in trying to help the next generation of CSK players. It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field."

Super Kings director George John said Hussey was a welcome addition not only because he was a valued player with the franchise but also because he was good with youngsters. While he confirmed Super Kings hod not named the rest of their coaching staff, he said the franchise wasn't looking beyond Stephen Fleming for the job of the head coach. Fleming has coached Super Kings to IPL championships in 2010 and 2011, and a Champions League title in 2010.

"We are in talks with him," John told ESPNcricinfo. "He's busy with the Big Bash, so nothing has been signed yet. Most likely it will be him, but we haven't finished the deal yet. We are not in talks with anybody else. We are looking at the same coaching staff - Gregory [King] and Tommy [Simsek] as trainer and physio. We are also seriously looking at a bowling coach."