India to play New Zealand and Bangladesh in 2019 World Cup warm-ups

India will take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in warm-up fixtures preceding the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

The games will be played at The Oval and Cardiff's Sophia Gardens respectively on May 25 and May 28, while the remaining fixtures, squeezed between May 24 and May 28, will be spread across Bristol and Southampton in addition to the two venues.

Each of the ten teams will play two warm-up matches and have the luxury of fielding their entire 15-member squads, as these fixtures won't carry ODI status.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the first warm-up in Bristol on May 24, and hosts England, who kickstart the main event against South Africa at The Oval on May 30, will meet Australia on May 25 for their first warm-up in Southampton.

"It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer," World Cup managing director Steve Elworthy said.

"These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup."