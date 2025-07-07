मैच (22)
फ़ीचर्स

भारत की जीत पर दिग्गजों की प्रतिक्रिया

दूसरे टेस्‍ट में भारत की 336 रनों की जीत पर क्रिकेट की दुनिया ने कैसी प्रतिक्रिया दीं

ESPNcricinfo स्‍टाफ़
07-Jul-2025 • 1 hr ago
Shubman Gill picks up a souvenir after the win, England vs India, 2nd Test, 5th day, Birmingham, July 6, 2025

Shubman Gill picks up a souvenir after the win  •  Getty Images

शुभमन गिल, आकाश दीप और मोहम्‍मद सिराज के बेमिसाल प्रदर्शन की बदौलत भारत ने एजबेस्‍टन में 336 रनों से अपनी पहली जीत अर्जित की। गिल ने 269 और 161 रन बनाए, जबकि आकाश दीप इंग्‍लैंड में 10 विकेट लेने वाले दूसरे भारतीय गेंदबाज़ बने। सिराज ने भी अहम योगदान दिया और पहली पारी में 70 रन देकर छह विकेट लिए। मौजूदा और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने भारत की जीत की बधाई दीं।
