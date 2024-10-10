Matches (8)
Hindukush vs Maiwand, 10th Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Nangarhar, October 10 - 13, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 04:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Bahir Shah
9 M • 735 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 59.13 SR
Abdul Malik (1)
2 M • 477 Runs • 119.25 Avg • 90.17 SR
Nasir Jamal
8 M • 649 Runs • 46.36 Avg • 62.82 SR
Jawid Ahmadzai
8 M • 383 Runs • 25.53 Avg • 46.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ziaur Rahman
7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 40.09 SR
Aftab Alam
7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 38.96 SR
Nasim Mangal
7 M • 43 Wkts • 3.71 Econ • 25.67 SR
Yamin Ahmadzai
5 M • 26 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 30.34 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
Match details
Najib Taraki Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match days10,11,12,13 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MAC440093
MPS422041
HIS413032
PAL413030
Full Table