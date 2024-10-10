Matches (8)
Hindukush vs Maiwand, 10th Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Nangarhar, October 10 - 13, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
L
L
W
L
L
Maiwand
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HIS9 M • 735 Runs • 52.5 Avg • 59.13 SR
HIS2 M • 477 Runs • 119.25 Avg • 90.17 SR
MAC8 M • 649 Runs • 46.36 Avg • 62.82 SR
MAC8 M • 383 Runs • 25.53 Avg • 46.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HIS7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 40.09 SR
HIS7 M • 26 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 38.96 SR
MAC7 M • 43 Wkts • 3.71 Econ • 25.67 SR
MAC5 M • 26 Wkts • 2.62 Econ • 30.34 SR
Squad
HIS
MAC
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Najib Taraki Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|10,11,12,13 October 2024 - day (4-day match)