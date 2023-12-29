Shamim in for injured Litton as Bangladesh bowl chasing historic series win

New Zealand go in unchanged and look to launch a come-from-behind series win after going 1-0 down in Napier.

Toss Bangladesh opt to bowl vs New Zealand

With rain predicted later in the evening, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss in the second T20I and opted to chase against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Bangladesh are chasing a historic T20I series win in New Zealand after winning the first T20I two nights ago by five wickets.

Bangladesh were forced to make one change, with a muscle strain keeping Litton Das out of the XI. Replacing him is Shamim Hossain , the left-hand batter. In Litton's absence, Rony Talukdar is the favourite to take the gloves.

New Zealand went in with the same XI with four right-hand batters up top, followed by a trio of left-hand batters from Nos. 5 to 7. Their bowling attack has three pacers, two spinners, and various spin-and-pace part-timers to complement the attack. There was no place for Rachin Ravindra.

The weather in Mount Maunganui has been erratic all day. There have been spells of rain in the morning and the afternoon, but the clouds cleared up before warm-up time. However, there could be further interruptions in the evening. The pitch has been described as a "balanced" surface offering enough for both batters and bowlers to keep them interested.

The second T20I today and the third T20I on the morning of December 31 are New Zealand and Bangladesh's last two games of the calendar year. They will both be played in Mt Maunganui with the hosts aiming to launch a come-from-behind series win after going 1-0 down in Napier.

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.