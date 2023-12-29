Matches (7)
AUS v PAK (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
SA v IND [ A ] (1)
UAE v AFG (1)
Super Smash (1)
SA v IND (1)
IND v AUS (W) (1)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Mount Maunganui, December 29, 2023, Bangladesh tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(7.2/20 ov) 58/2
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 7.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 46/1 (9.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ 179
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Shamim in for injured Litton as Bangladesh bowl chasing historic series win

New Zealand go in unchanged and look to launch a come-from-behind series win after going 1-0 down in Napier.

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Dec-2023 • 34 mins ago
File photo: Shamim Hossain will look to emulate Litton Das' batting form from the first T20I&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

File photo: Shamim Hossain will look to emulate Litton Das' batting form from the first T20I  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Bangladesh opt to bowl vs New Zealand
With rain predicted later in the evening, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss in the second T20I and opted to chase against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Bangladesh are chasing a historic T20I series win in New Zealand after winning the first T20I two nights ago by five wickets.
Bangladesh were forced to make one change, with a muscle strain keeping Litton Das out of the XI. Replacing him is Shamim Hossain, the left-hand batter. In Litton's absence, Rony Talukdar is the favourite to take the gloves.
New Zealand went in with the same XI with four right-hand batters up top, followed by a trio of left-hand batters from Nos. 5 to 7. Their bowling attack has three pacers, two spinners, and various spin-and-pace part-timers to complement the attack. There was no place for Rachin Ravindra.
The weather in Mount Maunganui has been erratic all day. There have been spells of rain in the morning and the afternoon, but the clouds cleared up before warm-up time. However, there could be further interruptions in the evening. The pitch has been described as a "balanced" surface offering enough for both batters and bowlers to keep them interested.
The second T20I today and the third T20I on the morning of December 31 are New Zealand and Bangladesh's last two games of the calendar year. They will both be played in Mt Maunganui with the hosts aiming to launch a come-from-behind series win after going 1-0 down in Napier.
New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.
Bangladesh XI: Rony Talukdar (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
BangladeshNew ZealandNew Zealand vs BangladeshBangladesh in New Zealand

Language
English
Win Probability
NZ 69.22%
NZBAN
100%50%100%NZ InningsBAN Innings

Current Over 8 • NZ 58/2

Tim Seifert c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Tanzim Hasan Sakib 43 (23b 6x4 1x6) SR: 186.95
W
Live Forecast: NZ 179
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allen
caught25
TL Seifert
caught4323
DJ Mitchell
not out1316
Total58(2 wkts; 7.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved