Chittagong vs Barishal, Final at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Mirpur, February 07, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
W
W
L
W
Barishal
W
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 147.61 SR
Kings10 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 148.44 SR
BSHAL8 M • 315 Runs • 78.75 Avg • 157.5 SR
BSHAL10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 108.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 13.64 SR
Kings9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 18.9 SR
BSHAL8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 9.66 SR
BSHAL8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 12.66 SR
Squad
Kings
BSHAL
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|7 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Nafay-Talat stand, Al Islam's thrilling cameo take Chittagong to final
Chittagong were all but out but fought back in a see-sawing contest
Hridoy and Ali put Fortune Barishal in BPL final
They beat Chittagong Kings by nine wickets in the first qualifier
Mehidy and Nasum help Khulna Tigers progress to Qualifer 2; Rangpur Riders eliminated
Khulna's spinners bowled out Rangpur for 85, before needing just 10.1 overs to knock off the target
BPL crisis: Rajshahi dues to be cleared by February 10, sports ministry says
The dues will be paid in three instalments of 25% each on February 3, 7 and 10, the sports minister said in a statement