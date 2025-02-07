Matches (10)
Chittagong vs Barishal, Final at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Mirpur, February 07, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Clark
10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 147.61 SR
Shamim Hossain
10 M • 239 Runs • 26.56 Avg • 148.44 SR
DJ Malan
8 M • 315 Runs • 78.75 Avg • 157.5 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 108.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Khaled Ahmed
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.89 Econ • 13.64 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 18.9 SR
Faheem Ashraf
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 9.66 SR
Tanvir Islam
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 12.66 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
Kings
BSHAL
Player
Role
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
Allrounder
Al Islam 
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
Bowler
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Marshall Ayub 
Top order Batter
Maruf Mridha 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Mohammad Mithun 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naeem Islam 
Allrounder
Tom O'Connell 
Bowler
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahatul Ferdous 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Sheikh Parvez Jibon 
Bowler
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days7 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BRSAL1293181.302
Kings1284161.395
RAR1284160.596
KT1266120.184
RAJ126612-1.030
DKA12396-0.779
SYS122104-1.634
Full Table