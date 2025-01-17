Matches (12)
Chittagong vs Rangpur, 24th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Chattogram, January 17, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
L
L
W
W
W
Rangpur
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings4 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 171.72 SR
Kings3 M • 139 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 154.44 SR
RAR8 M • 273 Runs • 91 Avg • 172.78 SR
RAR10 M • 269 Runs • 33.63 Avg • 133.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 12 SR
Kings4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15 SR
RAR10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 12.4 SR
RAR8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 10.45 SR
Squad
Kings
RAR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|17 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
