Chittagong vs Rangpur, 24th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Chattogram, January 17, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
4 M • 249 Runs • 62.25 Avg • 171.72 SR
G Clark
3 M • 139 Runs • 46.33 Avg • 154.44 SR
Khushdil Shah
8 M • 273 Runs • 91 Avg • 172.78 SR
Saif Hassan
10 M • 269 Runs • 33.63 Avg • 133.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 12 SR
Khaled Ahmed
4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 12.4 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 10.45 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days17 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

BPL: Nurul Hasan hammers 30 runs in final over in Rangpur's come-from-behind victory

On either side of Nurul's blitz was an obstructing the field incident and an argument involving Tamim Iqbal on an action-packed evening

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR770141.542
Kings43161.323
BRSAL53260.838
KT52340.130
SYS6244-1.254
RAJ6244-2.117
DKA7162-0.097
