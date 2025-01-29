Matches (13)
Dhaka vs Barishal, 38th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

38th Match (N), Mirpur, January 29, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzid Hasan
10 M • 420 Runs • 46.67 Avg • 143.83 SR
Litton Das
9 M • 348 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 145.6 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 126.12 SR
DJ Malan
5 M • 177 Runs • 59 Avg • 138.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mustafizur Rahman
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 24.44 SR
Mukidul Islam
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 19.33 SR
Faheem Ashraf
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 12.88 SR
Jahandad Khan
6 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 16.12 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
BSHAL
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
Bowling Allrounder
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Ronsford Beaton 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mehedi Hasan Rana 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days29 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR1082161.070
BRSAL1082161.033
RAJ126612-1.030
Kings954101.045
KT10468-0.175
DKA10376-0.156
SYS11294-1.340
Full Table