Dhaka vs Barishal, 38th Match at Dhaka, BPL, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
38th Match (N), Mirpur, January 29, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
L
W
L
W
W
Barishal
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA10 M • 420 Runs • 46.67 Avg • 143.83 SR
DKA9 M • 348 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 145.6 SR
BSHAL10 M • 309 Runs • 38.63 Avg • 126.12 SR
BSHAL5 M • 177 Runs • 59 Avg • 138.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 9 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 24.44 SR
DKA6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 19.33 SR
BSHAL10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 12.88 SR
BSHAL6 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 16.12 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
BSHAL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|29 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
