Dhaka vs Strikers, 27th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, Chattogram, January 20, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
L
L
L
W
L
Strikers
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA8 M • 308 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 138.73 SR
DKA7 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 155.21 SR
SYS10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 137.88 SR
SYS7 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 128.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 24.57 SR
DKA4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
9 M • 19 Wkts • 9.59 Econ • 10.89 SR
SYS4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
SYS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
