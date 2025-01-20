Matches (21)
Dhaka vs Strikers, 27th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Chattogram, January 20, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Tanzid Hasan
8 M • 308 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 138.73 SR
Litton Das
7 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 155.21 SR
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 137.88 SR
Rony Talukdar
7 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 128.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mustafizur Rahman
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 24.57 SR
Alauddin Babu
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 19 Wkts • 9.59 Econ • 10.89 SR
Ruyel Miah
4 M • 6 Wkts • 9.69 Econ • 13 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
DKA
SYS
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
Bowling Allrounder
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
Top order Batter
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days20 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR880161.544
BRSAL64281.067
Kings64280.980
RAJ7346-1.329
KT6244-0.267
SYS7254-1.537
DKA8172-0.344
Full Table