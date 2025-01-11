Matches (13)
Sixers vs Scorchers, 30th Match at Sydney, BBL 2024, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (D/N), Sydney, January 11, 2025, Big Bash League
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Tomorrow
5:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MC Henriques
10 M • 284 Runs • 40.57 Avg • 131.48 SR
JM Vince
8 M • 277 Runs • 39.57 Avg • 134.46 SR
C Connolly
10 M • 375 Runs • 53.57 Avg • 132.5 SR
NR Hobson
10 M • 176 Runs • 58.67 Avg • 161.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.57 SR
SA Abbott
7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 13.5 SR
JP Behrendorff
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 14.11 SR
LR Morris
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 16.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS
PS
Player
Role
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jackson Bird 
Bowler
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Joel Davies 
Bowler
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Moises Henriques 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Hayden Kerr 
Allrounder
Ben Manenti 
Bowler
Todd Murphy 
Bowler
Kurtis Patterson 
Middle order Batter
Mitchell Perry 
Bowler
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jordan Silk 
Middle order Batter
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)16.45 start, First Session 16.45-18.15, Interval 18.15-18.35, Second Session 18.35-20.05
Match days11 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers

He followed up an unbeaten half-century with two key outfield catches

How Mitch Owen became Hobart Hurricanes' century-making opener

Having batted in the lower middle-order during a handful of T20 matches, a pre-season chat got him primed for a new role

Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder

The club have also brought in George Garton as an replacement overseas player for the rest of the season

Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive

The fast-bowling allrounder first picked up two wickets - including that of Marsh - before scoring 70 off 45

Smith, Labuschagne, Khawaja on BBL restrictions; bowlers and Head ruled out

Head and bowlers will not feature while Carey, Konstas, Webster and Marsh are fully available prior to Sri Lanka tour

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST74290.166
SS74290.041
HH6419-0.154
BH7337-0.518
PS73460.624
MR73460.392
MS8356-0.356
AS7254-0.299
Full Table