Sixers vs Scorchers, 30th Match at Sydney, BBL 2024, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (D/N), Sydney, January 11, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
W
W
L
A
L
Scorchers
L
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 284 Runs • 40.57 Avg • 131.48 SR
SS8 M • 277 Runs • 39.57 Avg • 134.46 SR
10 M • 375 Runs • 53.57 Avg • 132.5 SR
PS10 M • 176 Runs • 58.67 Avg • 161.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 12.57 SR
SS7 M • 12 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 13.5 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 14.11 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 16.3 SR
Squad
SS
PS
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.45 start, First Session 16.45-18.15, Interval 18.15-18.35, Second Session 18.35-20.05
|Match days
|11 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Big Bash League News
Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers
He followed up an unbeaten half-century with two key outfield catches
How Mitch Owen became Hobart Hurricanes' century-making opener
Having batted in the lower middle-order during a handful of T20 matches, a pre-season chat got him primed for a new role
Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder
The club have also brought in George Garton as an replacement overseas player for the rest of the season
Will shows the way: All-round Sutherland keeps Renegades alive
The fast-bowling allrounder first picked up two wickets - including that of Marsh - before scoring 70 off 45