Matches (13)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
CPL 2024 (1)
Nepal vs Oman, 5th Match at King City, Canada T20 Tri-Series, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
NEP Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bowl
NEP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nepal
A
L
L
L
W
Oman
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:19
Match details
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2889
|Match days
|2 October 2024 - day (20-over match)