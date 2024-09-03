Matches (15)
Falcons vs Kings, 6th Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Sep 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), North Sound, September 03, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Andrew
3 M • 108 Runs • 54 Avg • 144 SR
Fakhar Zaman
3 M • 100 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 131.57 SR
J Charles
9 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 124.86 SR
PBB Rajapaksa
5 M • 205 Runs • 51.25 Avg • 152.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SK Springer
3 M • 6 Wkts • 10.6 Econ • 10 SR
Imad Wasim
3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 16.5 SR
MW Forde
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 15 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 19.4 SR
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Teddy Bishop 
Batter
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kofi James 
Bowler
Joshua James 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Kelvin Pitman 
Bowler
Roshon Primus 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Caribbean Premier League News

Dwayne Bravo to retire from CPL after 2024 season

The 40-year-old, who has already won five CPL trophies, is hoping to end his career with another title at TKR

Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'

The Sri Lanka mystery spinner talks about how he deals with bowling in the powerplay and death, working with Ajantha Mendis, his first CPL stint, and more

Klaasen pulls out of CPL 2024 for family reasons

St Lucia Kings sign up New Zealand's Tim Seifert as a replacement

CPL 2024 FAQs: New team, new players, new intrigues

Who, what, where and everything else you need to know about CPL 2024

Stars in the making - five young West Indians to look out for at CPL 2024

One of them has played international cricket already, and the others could be on their way to the highest level soon

Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BR11022.363
TKR11022.200
SLK11021.604
GAW11020.150
STKNP3122-1.210
ABF3030-0.787
Full Table