Falcons vs Kings, 6th Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Sep 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), North Sound, September 03, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
ABF Win & Bat
SLK Win & Bat
ABF Win & Bowl
SLK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Falcons
L
L
L
Kings
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ABF3 M • 108 Runs • 54 Avg • 144 SR
ABF3 M • 100 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 131.57 SR
SLK9 M • 226 Runs • 28.25 Avg • 124.86 SR
5 M • 205 Runs • 51.25 Avg • 152.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ABF3 M • 6 Wkts • 10.6 Econ • 10 SR
ABF3 M • 4 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 16.5 SR
SLK7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.08 Econ • 15 SR
SLK10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 19.4 SR
SQUAD
ABF
SLK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|3 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Caribbean Premier League News
Dwayne Bravo to retire from CPL after 2024 season
The 40-year-old, who has already won five CPL trophies, is hoping to end his career with another title at TKR
Theekshana: 'I've been bowling the carrom ball since I was 12'
The Sri Lanka mystery spinner talks about how he deals with bowling in the powerplay and death, working with Ajantha Mendis, his first CPL stint, and more
Klaasen pulls out of CPL 2024 for family reasons
St Lucia Kings sign up New Zealand's Tim Seifert as a replacement
CPL 2024 FAQs: New team, new players, new intrigues
Who, what, where and everything else you need to know about CPL 2024