Matches (24)
IND vs BDESH (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SL vs NZ (1)

Royals vs Trinbago, Eliminator at Providence, CPL 2024, Oct 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator (N), Providence, October 01, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BR Win & Bat
TKR Win & Bat
BR Win & Bowl
TKR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Q de Kock
10 M • 434 Runs • 54.25 Avg • 165.01 SR
DA Miller
8 M • 182 Runs • 36.4 Avg • 149.18 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 413 Runs • 45.89 Avg • 174.26 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 125.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Theekshana
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 15.6 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.6 Econ • 18 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 15.6 SR
SP Narine
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 13.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BR
TKR
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Allrounder
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024
Match days1 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League News

Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR

Bravo retired from all cricket on Thursday after a groin injury had cut short his CPL stint

Bryan Charles replaces Dwayne Bravo at TKR

Pollard: We need to produce next batches of Bravos, Pollards, Narines

TKR captain embraces the fickle nature of T20 cricket and says he isn't too perturbed by their up-and-down season

Pollard: We need to produce next batches of Bravos, Pollards, Narines

Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from all cricket

"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain"

Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from all cricket

David Miller: 'As you get older, you understand your game a lot better. You think more clearly under pressure'

The first South African batter to 500 T20s talks about the most important things he's learnt in his career

David Miller: 'As you get older, you understand your game a lot better. You think more clearly under pressure'

David Miller in the 500 club: key numbers from a few, long T20 careers

He is the first South African to play 500 T20s - how do his numbers match up to the others who've got to the landmark, and who's likely to get there next?

David Miller in the 500 club: key numbers from a few, long T20 careers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW1073140.799
SLK1073140.673
TKR1073140.455
BR1055100.084
ABF10376-0.592
STKNP10192-1.479
Full Table