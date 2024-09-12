Matches (15)
Kings vs Patriots, 14th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 12, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Charles
9 M • 254 Runs • 31.75 Avg • 124.5 SR
PBB Rajapaksa
7 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 152.22 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 155.13 SR
KR Mayers
7 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 152.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS Joseph
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 20.7 SR
MW Forde
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 20.66 SR
A Nortje
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 14.4 SR
PW Hasaranga
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SLK
STKNP
Player
Role
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ackeem Auguste 
Top order Batter
Khari Campbell 
Allrounder
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
McKenny Clarke 
Bowler
Shadrack Descarte 
Allrounder
Faf du Plessis 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Mikkel Govia 
-
Johann Jeremiah 
-
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Khary Pierre 
Allrounder
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Match details
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Series
Season2024
Match days12 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW33062.527
BR22041.210
TKR32140.810
ABF6244-0.531
SLK4224-0.636
STKNP6152-1.011
Full Table