Kings vs Patriots, 14th Match at Gros Islet, CPL 2024, Sep 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Gros Islet, September 12, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
L
W
W
L
L
Patriots
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SLK9 M • 254 Runs • 31.75 Avg • 124.5 SR
7 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 152.22 SR
STKNP10 M • 287 Runs • 31.89 Avg • 155.13 SR
STKNP7 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 152.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SLK10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 20.7 SR
SLK9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 20.66 SR
STKNP6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.92 Econ • 14.4 SR
STKNP2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
Squad
SLK
STKNP
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|12 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
