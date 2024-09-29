Matches (20)
Panthers vs Markhors, Final at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Faisalabad, September 29, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
5 M • 259 Runs • 64.75 Avg • 126.96 SR
Saim Ayub
5 M • 225 Runs • 45 Avg • 105.63 SR
Kamran Ghulam
5 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 100 SR
Agha Salman
5 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 90.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Hasnain
5 M • 14 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 19.28 SR
Mubasir Khan
4 M • 7 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 28.28 SR
Zahid Mahmood
5 M • 10 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 18.9 SR
Agha Salman
4 M • 7 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 25.71 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
PAN
MAR
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Bangalzai 
Batter
Ahmed Bashir 
Bowler
Amad Butt 
Bowling Allrounder
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Azan Awais 
-
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Umar 
Bowler
Mohammad Zeeshan 
Bowler
Mubasir Khan 
Allrounder
Rizwan Mehmood 
-
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Umar Siddiq 
Opening Batter
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days29 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR4310381.715
PAN431034-0.030
STA4220280.805
LIO413012-0.990
DOL413011-1.500
