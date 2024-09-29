Panthers' bowlers skittle Markhors for 122 to set up title win
Hasnain and Minhas shared three wickets between them before Panthers knocked off the target in 18 overs
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000
Panthers won by 5 wickets (with 192 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|19
|21
|caught
|41
|43
|lbw
|15
|13
|caught
|13
|8
|not out
|16
|12
|bowled
|0
|2
|not out
|14
|9
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 1)
|Total
|123(5 wkts; 18 ovs)