RESULT
Final (D/N), Faisalabad, September 29, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Markhors (Pakistan) FlagMarkhors (Pakistan)
122
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
(18/50 ov, T:123) 123/5

Panthers won by 5 wickets (with 192 balls remaining)

Panthers' bowlers skittle Markhors for 122 to set up title win

Hasnain and Minhas shared three wickets between them before Panthers knocked off the target in 18 overs

Danyal Rasool
Danyal Rasool
29-Sep-2024 • 12 hrs ago
Mohammad Hasnain picked up 5 for 74, Dolphins vs Panthers, Champions One-Day Cup, Faisalabad, September 14, 2024

Mohammad Hasnain finished with the most wickets in the tournament  •  PCB

Panthers 123 for 5 (Bangalzai 41, Imran 2-11, Javed 2-42) beat Markhors 122 (Fakhar 46, Minhas 3-1, Hasnain 3-38) by five wickets
An inspired Mohammad Hasnain led Panthers to a rout of Markhors in the Champions One-Day Cup final in Faisalabad. Hasnain took three wickets to extend his lead at the top of the wickets charts to 17 - no one else has more than ten - while Arafat Minhas registered remarkable figures of 2.4-1-1-3 to skittle Iftikhar Ahmed's Markhors for 122.
It took Shadab Khan's men just 18 overs to knock off the runs, as a tournament that had seen all but one game end in victory for the side batting first reversed the script dramatically in the final.
Markhors won the toss and batted, but ran into early trouble when Zain Abbas nicked off in the third over, with Kamran Ghulam following cheaply soon after. Fakhar Zaman and Haseebullah Khan appeared to be steering the ship back on course with a 56-run partnership that had the Markhors respectably placed at 82 for 2.
Once that stand was broken, though, Markhors imploded. Offspinner Sajid Khan cleaned Haseebullah up with an arm ball before drawing a miscue from Fakhar.
Hasnain returned to remove captain Iftikhar and Abdul Samad in quick succession, and the Panthers were into the tail. Minhas and Shadab made short work of them, with the Markhors losing their last eight wickets for 40 runs in 91 deliveries to finish with the smallest first-innings total in the entire competition.
Umar Siddiq and Abdul Bangalzai broke the back of the chase early, bringing up the 50-partnership in seven overs. Bangalzai's 43-ball 41 took the pressure off before Markhors began to chip away with wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani cleaned up Siddiq before Akif Javed and Mohammad Imran split four wickets amongst them, but by that time, the result was little more than a formality.
Unbeaten cameos from Shadab and Rizwan Mehmood put together an undefeated 29-run partnership in three overs to finish the game and seal the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup title for Panthers.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

