Panthers' bowlers skittle Markhors for 122 to set up title win

Panthers 123 for 5 (Bangalzai 41, Imran 2-11, Javed 2-42) beat Markhors 122 (Fakhar 46, Minhas 3-1, Hasnain 3-38) by five wickets

It took Shadab Khan's men just 18 overs to knock off the runs, as a tournament that had seen all but one game end in victory for the side batting first reversed the script dramatically in the final.

Markhors won the toss and batted, but ran into early trouble when Zain Abbas nicked off in the third over, with Kamran Ghulam following cheaply soon after. Fakhar Zaman and Haseebullah Khan appeared to be steering the ship back on course with a 56-run partnership that had the Markhors respectably placed at 82 for 2.

Once that stand was broken, though, Markhors imploded. Offspinner Sajid Khan cleaned Haseebullah up with an arm ball before drawing a miscue from Fakhar.

Hasnain returned to remove captain Iftikhar and Abdul Samad in quick succession, and the Panthers were into the tail. Minhas and Shadab made short work of them, with the Markhors losing their last eight wickets for 40 runs in 91 deliveries to finish with the smallest first-innings total in the entire competition.

Umar Siddiq and Abdul Bangalzai broke the back of the chase early, bringing up the 50-partnership in seven overs. Bangalzai's 43-ball 41 took the pressure off before Markhors began to chip away with wickets. Shahnawaz Dahani cleaned up Siddiq before Akif Javed and Mohammad Imran split four wickets amongst them, but by that time, the result was little more than a formality.