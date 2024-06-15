Matches (19)
RESULT
33rd Match, The Oval, June 15, 2024, Charlotte Edwards Cup
South East Stars FlagSouth East Stars
(18/18 ov) 153/4
Sunrisers FlagSunrisers
(15.5/15.5 ov, T:131) 111/5

SE Stars won by 19 runs (D/L method)

Report

Grace Scrivens stars in vain as SE Stars beats Sunrisers and the showers

Unbeaten half-century lacks support as Sunrisers fall short in 18-over chase

ECB Reporters Network
15-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Grace Scrivens was in the runs for Sunrisers, Central Sparks vs Sunrisers, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Kidderminster, May 01, 2024

Grace Scrivens was in the runs for Sunrisers  •  Getty Images

South East Stars 153 for 4 (Redmayne 38*, E Jones 36) beat Sunrisers 111 for 5 (Scrivens 62*) by 19 runs - DLS
Grace Scrivens' stylish half-century proved in vain as Sunrisers slipped to a 19-run defeat under the DLS method to finals day-bound SE Stars in a game reduced to 18 overs aside at The Oval.
The England A captain in New Zealand last winter struck 62 not out off 48 balls with a six and eight fours, but with only Jo Gardner (23 from 16) offering meaningful support, the visitors were 111 for 5 and behind the clock in the chase for 154 when the rain drove the players off with 13 balls remaining. Dani Gregory took 2 for 21 while Tilly Corteen-Coleman (1 for 14) kept up her remarkable record of taking a wicket with her first ball.
Earlier, Stars' impressive score of 153 for 4 was built around Australian debutant Georgia Redmayne's patient 38, the fireworks being provided by Emma Jones (36 from 23), Phoebe Franklin (23 from 21) and Bryony Smith (21 from 11). Mady Villiers was the pick of the Sunrisers attack with 2 for 23.
Morning and afternoon rain delayed the start until 3:50pm, but Smith made up for lost time after losing the toss and being put into bat, plundering four boundaries from one Eva Gray over, the pick a back-foot drive creamed through extra-cover.
Smith fell in the next over bowled by Villiers, the spinner luring her down the track to be stumped by Amara Carr, who then caught England opener Sophia Dunkley, holding onto a skied top edge.
Franklin though picked up the baton, a delightful square cut and a bludgeon over the head of mid-on among her four fours. Villiers cut the innings off in its prime when Franklin hoisted one into the hands of Gray at cow corner but that was the cue for Jones to unleash her power.
The all-rounder hit two mighty sixes, the first at long-on where Jo Gardner got fingertips to it but could only parry the ball over the rope. No such doubt about the second blow however which sailed five rows back into the seats at deep square.
Left-hander Redmayne was content to play second fiddle in a stand of 57 and when Jones departed to a catch on the fence, the Aussie gave the stage to Alice Davidson-Richards, who smote a six and a four in reaching 16 off 6.
Chasing 154 for an unlikely win, Sunrisers were soon in tatters. They lost Villiers without a run on the board, Jones in the action with a catch on the fence from the bowling of Stonehouse.
Lissy Macleod then top edged one from Ryana MacDonald-Gay into the hand of keeper Redmayne and when Corteen-Coleman produced her latest party trick to trap Carr lbw for a duck the visitors were 19 for 3.
Skipper Scrivens, who'd watched the carnage from the other end, responded with the first six of the reply, before being given a life by Aylish Cranstone, who spilt a regulation chance at point from the bowling of Jones. By then though Gregory had struck twice in three balls to remove Amu Surenkuma and Flo Miller.
Scrivens continued to hit boldly, reaching 50 in 41 balls and Gardner too cleared the ropes but the task was just beyond them.
Sunrisers Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MK Villiers
caught03
GE Scrivens
not out6248
AJ Macleod
caught43
AD Carr
lbw26
A Surenkumar
caught1017
FH Miller
caught02
J Gardner
not out2316
Extras(lb 3, w 7)
Total111(5 wkts; 15.5 ovs)
Charlotte Edwards Cup

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BLZ880350.980
SES861291.029
VP853210.754
CS853210.297
THDER93515-0.546
WS8159-0.740
SUNR9278-1.140
ND8174-0.591
Full Table