Matches (14)
IND v AUS (1)
Gulf T20I (2)
CPL 2023 (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (3)
Asian Games (W) (2)
Malaysia Tri (1)
RESULT
Manchester, September 19 - 22, 2023, County Championship Division One
PrevNext

Match drawn

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Report

Hurst notches fifty on debut but rain rules in Manchester

Only 15.1 overs possible on final day as Notts edge closer to Division One safety

ECB Reporters Network
22-Sep-2023 • 1 hr ago
Lancashire's England Under-19s batter Matthew Hurst scored a fifty on first-class debut&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Brody Grogan/ECB via Getty Images

Lancashire's England Under-19s batter Matthew Hurst scored a fifty on first-class debut  •  Brody Grogan/ECB via Getty Images

Lancashire 272 for 7 (Husrt 54*) drew with Nottinghamshire
Rain had the final say in the LV= Insurance County Championship game between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Emirates Old Trafford with the match abandoned as a draw mid-afternoon.
Only 15 overs and one ball were possible on the final day in which time Lancashire advanced their first innings to 272 for 7 from the 84.1 overs bowled over four days, with Matty Hurst top-scoring having made a fine unbeaten fifty on his first-class debut.
Lancashire take six points from the match to remain mid-table while Nottinghamshire's seven points look to have sealed their top-flight status with one round of games left.
When play did get under way - following a thirty-minute delay for rain - with Lancashire resuming their first innings on 225 for 6, Tom Bailey was quickly into his stride steering Calvin Harrison to third man for four to bring up the fifty partnership with Hurst from 99 balls.
Dane Paterson hit back by having Bailey taken at first slip for 27 but Hurst, 35 not out overnight, moved on steadily to reach a 112-ball half-century with a sumptuous cover drive for four off Hutton.
Jack Blatherwick helped steer Lancashire to a batting point with two fours in his unbeaten 18 and that that proved to be the last of the action as rain took the players from the field just before noon. Further bursts of heavy rain followed to finally curtail proceedings at 2.15pm.
Matthew HurstNottinghamshireLancashireLancashire vs NottsCounty Championship Division One

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Lancashire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
LWP Wells
bowled2860
KK Jennings
lbw4263
JJ Bohannon
caught615
SJ Croft
caught4595
GJ Bell
bowled2646
GP Balderson
caught110
MF Hurst
not out54115
TE Bailey
caught2761
JM Blatherwick
not out1843
Extras(b 4, lb 15, nb 6)
Total272(7 wkts; 84.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>
County Championship Division One
TEAMMWLDPT
SURR13*813208
ESSEX13*714193
HANTS13*642160
WARKS13*543154
LANCS13319152
SOM13*345135
NOTTS13346129
MIDDX13*37298
KENT13*27394
NHNTS13*18369
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved