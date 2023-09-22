Hurst notches fifty on debut but rain rules in Manchester

Only 15.1 overs possible on final day as Notts edge closer to Division One safety

Lancashire 272 for 7 (Husrt 54*) drew with Nottinghamshire

Rain had the final say in the LV= Insurance County Championship game between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Emirates Old Trafford with the match abandoned as a draw mid-afternoon.

Only 15 overs and one ball were possible on the final day in which time Lancashire advanced their first innings to 272 for 7 from the 84.1 overs bowled over four days, with Matty Hurst top-scoring having made a fine unbeaten fifty on his first-class debut.

Lancashire take six points from the match to remain mid-table while Nottinghamshire's seven points look to have sealed their top-flight status with one round of games left.

When play did get under way - following a thirty-minute delay for rain - with Lancashire resuming their first innings on 225 for 6, Tom Bailey was quickly into his stride steering Calvin Harrison to third man for four to bring up the fifty partnership with Hurst from 99 balls.

Dane Paterson hit back by having Bailey taken at first slip for 27 but Hurst, 35 not out overnight, moved on steadily to reach a 112-ball half-century with a sumptuous cover drive for four off Hutton.