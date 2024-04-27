Ben Duckett's dazzling double-century puts Notts in control

Warwickshire 71 for 3 (Mousley 26*, Barnard 18*, Pennington 2-21) trail Nottinghamshire 400 (Duckett 218, Haynes 74, Slater 65, Hannon-Dalby 5-78) by 329 runs

Ben Duckett 's dazzling double-century followed by high-class seam bowling put Nottinghamshire in control against Warwickshire on a rain-affected second day of their Vitality Championship match at Edgbaston.

Duckett's chanceless 218 from 264 balls lifted Nottinghamshire to 400 all out against an attack skilfully led by Olly Hannon-Dalby with 5 for 78.

Among interruptions for rain and bad light, the visiting seamers then reduced Warwickshire to 26 for three. Ed Barnard (18 not out) and Dan Mousley (26 not out) dug in to start a recovery and take their side to 71 for three before the last session was lost to the weather.

Nottinghamshire are dominating the Midlands derby but with more rain forecast tomorrow are likely to be frustrated in their attempts to turn their superiority into a win. The follow on figure of 251 is crucial - if Warwickshire reach that, the match appears destined for a draw.

Nottinghamshire resumed on the second morning on 367 for 8 with Duckett two runs short of the fifth double century of his career. He soon moved to 199 and then turned down numerous chances to acquire his 200th run as he farmed the strike before eventually reaching the milestone from 240 balls.

The England batter received intelligent support from Dillon Pennington in a ninth-wicket stand of 44. Their alliance steered their side to 400 before Mousley bowled Duckett through an attempted carve over the off side. Pennington then pulled Hannon-Dalby to long leg in the next over.

Nottinghamshire's seam attack inflicted heavy early damage on Warwickshire's reply. Alex Davies, Will Rhodes and Rob Yates are among the highest-scorers in the country this season but this time managed just 25 between them. Pennington had Davies superbly taken by Will Young at first slip and trapped Rhodes lbw. A perfect off-cutter from Dane Paterson took Yates' edge through to wicketkeeper Joe Clarke.