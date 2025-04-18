Hutton strikes early blows in top-of-the-table clash

Warwickshire 34 for 2 (Hutton 2-22) vs Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire struck two early blows against Warwickshire before rain wiped out the bulk of the opening day of their Rothesay County Championship Division One match at Edgbaston. Play started on time but just 9.2 overs were possible before the rain arrived with the home side on 34 for 2 having been put in.

Having chosen to bowl, Nottinghamshire removed both opening batters in the first five overs. Rob Yates fell to the second ball of the match and Alex Davies to the 27th, Brett Hutton inflicting the damage with similar deliveries, rapid in-duckers which trapped the batter half-forward to win an lbw decision.

Hamza Shaikh and Sam Hain, the latter looking in excellent nick, avoided further mishap before the rain arrived.