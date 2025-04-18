Matches (16)
15th Match, Birmingham, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
Day 1 - Notts chose to field.

Current RR: 3.64
Hutton strikes early blows in top-of-the-table clash

Only 9.2 overs of play possible at Edgbaston before rain sweeps in

Brett Hutton struck twice in the limited window for play  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 34 for 2 (Hutton 2-22) vs Nottinghamshire
Nottinghamshire struck two early blows against Warwickshire before rain wiped out the bulk of the opening day of their Rothesay County Championship Division One match at Edgbaston. Play started on time but just 9.2 overs were possible before the rain arrived with the home side on 34 for 2 having been put in.
Having chosen to bowl, Nottinghamshire removed both opening batters in the first five overs. Rob Yates fell to the second ball of the match and Alex Davies to the 27th, Brett Hutton inflicting the damage with similar deliveries, rapid in-duckers which trapped the batter half-forward to win an lbw decision.
Hamza Shaikh and Sam Hain, the latter looking in excellent nick, avoided further mishap before the rain arrived.
It was a frustrating day for both teams who are keen to build on the momentum of a strong start to the season, each having secured a win and a draw from their first two games. Both have made one change to their team. Olly Hannon-Dalby, having recovered from a quad injury, returns in place of Tazeem Ali for Warwickshire. Nottinghamshire's switch is in the pace attack where Josh Tongue replaces the injured Dillon Pennington.
Warwickshire Innings
Player NameRB
RM Yates
lbw02
AL Davies
lbw511
Hamza Shaikh
not out1228
SR Hain
not out1715
Total34(2 wkts; 9.2 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
WARKS210135
NOTTS210135
SUSS210135
HANTS210130
ESSEX3*00228
YORKS211027
SUR200223
SOM201119
WORCS3*01115
DURH202011
Full Table