Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Warwickshire vs Notts, 15th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Birmingham, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WARKS Win & Bat
NOTTS Win & Bat
WARKS Win & Bowl
NOTTS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AL Davies
10 M • 742 Runs • 43.65 Avg • 61.37 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 514 Runs • 34.27 Avg • 60.9 SR
BT Slater
10 M • 826 Runs • 59 Avg • 52.91 SR
H Hameed
10 M • 800 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 53.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EG Barnard
9 M • 23 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 60.78 SR
MG Booth
5 M • 17 Wkts • 4.23 Econ • 44.35 SR
Farhan Ahmed
6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 56.92 SR
LW James
10 M • 15 Wkts • 3.73 Econ • 68.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WARKS
NOTTS
Player
Role
Alex Davies (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tazeem Chaudry Ali 
-
Ethan Bamber 
Bowler
Ed Barnard 
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Booth 
Bowling Allrounder
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Hamza Shaikh 
-
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Kai Smith 
-
Rob Yates 
Top order Batter
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
WARKS210135
NOTTS210135
SUSS210135
HANTS210130
ESSEX200228
YORKS211027
SUR200223
SOM201119
WORCS201112
DURH202011
Full Table