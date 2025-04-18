Warwickshire vs Notts, 15th Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Birmingham, April 18 - 21, 2025, County Championship Division One
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Warwickshire
D
L
D
D
W
Notts
L
W
D
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 02:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WARKS10 M • 742 Runs • 43.65 Avg • 61.37 SR
WARKS10 M • 514 Runs • 34.27 Avg • 60.9 SR
NOTTS10 M • 826 Runs • 59 Avg • 52.91 SR
NOTTS10 M • 800 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 53.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WARKS9 M • 23 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 60.78 SR
WARKS5 M • 17 Wkts • 4.23 Econ • 44.35 SR
NOTTS6 M • 25 Wkts • 2.98 Econ • 56.92 SR
NOTTS10 M • 15 Wkts • 3.73 Econ • 68.8 SR
Squad
WARKS
NOTTS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
