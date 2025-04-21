Ed Barnard parks the bus as rain leaves Notts too much to do

Warwickshire 93 and 181 for 6 (Barnard 40*, O'Neil 2-34, Tongue 2-49) drew with Nottinghamshire 367 (Hameed 138*, O'Neil 50, Booth 5-90)

Dominant Nottinghamshire ran out of time and had to settle for a draw against Warwickshire after rain took out much of the final day of their Rothesay County Championship Division One match at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire, trailing by 274 on first innings, entered the final day on 163 for six second time around, with the visitors four wickets away from the win their command of the match deserved. But rain prevented play until 3.45pm, leaving Nottinghamshire's bowlers just 36 overs at their disposal on a flattening pitch.

Overnight pair Ed Barnard (40 not out, 149 balls) and Olly Hannon-Dalby (seven not out, 62 balls) blocked their way to safety as Warwickshire ended on 181 for six.

Warwickshire ended with much relief at a draw, having been outplayed. Nottinghamshire's frustration, after seizing control with some brilliant bowling on the second day, was deep, though they did not help themselves with pedestrian batting on the third morning. With heavy rain always likely on day four, there was a clear case for pressing home their advantage in more proactive fashion and trying to force victory before the final day.

Nottinghamshire's gamble on the weather allowing them sufficient time did not succeed as Barnard and Hannon-Dalby 'parked the bus' on an increasingly placed pitch. After play finally resumed, just three runs came from the first 14 overs.

The seventh-wicket pair survived 20 overs with few alarms when Nottinghamshire had their last throw of the dice - a new ball with 16 overs remaining. By that stage, however, the dark clouds had rolled back in and the floodlights were on and only four balls were possible with the new ball before the umpires took the players off for bad light, never to return.