Luis Reece takes 10 wickets for the match as Derbyshire ease to victory

Derbyshire 391 (Madsen 118, Came 83, Jewell 61) and 93 for 1 (Jewell 51*) beat Gloucestershire 222 (van Buuren 67, Reece 6-52, Dal 4-43) and 259 (Charlesworth 110, Reece 4-45) by nine wickets

Luis Reece celebrated a personal milestone to set up a Derbyshire victory over Gloucestershire by nine wickets on day three of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two match at Derby.

The allrounder took 10 wickets in a match for the first time, finishing with 4 for 45 to add to his 6 for 52 in the first innings.

Ben Charlesworth made 110, his third first-class century, but no one else could play a significant innings as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 259.

That left the home side a victory target of 91 and Caleb Jewell 's unbeaten 51 , his second half-century of the game, guided them home inside 20 overs to give Derbyshire a 22-point haul and a victory from the opening match of the season for the first time in six years.

Gloucestershire needed a big partnership from Charlesworth and James Bracey to have any realistic chance but they added only 10 more runs before Zak Chappell broke through.

Chappell found some late inswing in the seventh over of the morning to beat Bracey's defensive push and give Derbyshire just the start they wanted.

Gloucestershire's hopes of setting Derbyshire any kind of challenging target rested with Charlesworth and Graeme van Buuren , who was the only batter to pass 50 in the first innings.

He started positively, driving Chappell down the ground for four and cutting Anuj Dal for two more boundaries but Derbyshire soon took another step closer to victory.

Martin Andersson tempted van Buuren into an expansive drive which he edged into the hands of Wayne Madsen at second slip.

Gloucestershire were only seven ahead and now it was a question of how long they could delay the inevitable.

Charlesworth completed a fine hundred which came off 171 balls when he turned Jack Morley behind square for a couple but the opener's timing seemed to desert him before he became the next wicket to fall.

He miscued advancing down the pitch to Morley and only just cleared mid off but when he tried to pull Reece he picked out Pat Brown at midwicket.

Tom Price and Zaman Akhter prevented further setbacks before lunch but the stand was broken six overs into the afternoon session when Akhtar was lbw playing back to the spin of David Lloyd.

Lloyd then had Price lbw for 26 leaving Reece to run in from the City End and polish off the tail with the second new ball.

Matt Taylor edged to second slip as he pushed forward and in his next over Reece beat Ajeet Singh Dale's swing across the line to leave Derbyshire with a modest victory target.

They lost Lloyd in the fourth over to Tom Price but the main concern for Gloucestershire was improving their over rate to avoid a points deduction.

Spinners Ollie Price and van Buuren operated in tandem which allowed Jewell and Harry Came to ease to the finishing line in the late afternoon sunshine.