Matches (3)
IPL (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)

Derbyshire vs Gloucs, 2nd Match at Derby, County DIV2, Apr 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Derby, April 04 - 07, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
DERBS Win & Bat
GLOUC Win & Bat
DERBS Win & Bowl
GLOUC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:26
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Derby
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days4,5,6,7 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

Kane and Dane stardust gives Middlesex a chance to park the off-field angst

After a winter of financial wrangling, arrivals of Williamson and Paterson offer an overdue sense of optimism

Kane and Dane stardust gives Middlesex a chance to park the off-field angst

James Anderson to sit out April but refuses to bow out yet

Lancashire's 42-year-old former England seamer "excited" for new season despite suffering calf strain

James Anderson to sit out April but refuses to bow out yet

Switch Hit: New season, fresh vibe

Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to discuss the latest with England and preview the start of the county summer

Switch Hit: New season, fresh vibe

Corey Flintoff signs rookie contract with Kent

Former England allrounder's eldest son to continue his professional career at Canterbury

Corey Flintoff signs rookie contract with Kent

Kent sign seamers Kashif and Dudgeon to cover for Agar absence

Australia fast bowler given downtime after South Australia's qualification for Sheffield Shield final

Kent sign seamers Kashif and Dudgeon to cover for Agar absence
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question