Max Holden century leads Middlesex fightback

Middlesex 260 and 288 for 6 (Holden 135*, Geddes 74, Bailey 3-47) lead Lancashire 359 (Harris 138, Jennings 55, Jones 40) by 186 runs

Max Holden 's sixth first-class hundred led a Middlesex fightback on day three at Lord's to set up the prospect of an exciting finish against Division Two title favourites Lancashire.

The Cambridge-born left-hander followed up his half-century of the first innings with an unbeaten 135 to rescue his side from the havoc of 7 for 3 in the wake of Tom Bailey 's superb three-wicket opening salvo.

Holden shared stands of 106 with Ryan Higgins (43) and 163 with debutante Ben Geddes (74) as the hosts reached 288 for 6 at stumps.

Bailey couldn't add to his pre-lunch heroics, but late wickets with the second new ball gave the visitors the edge once more ahead of day four.

All this unfolded after Lancashire added just six to their overnight first-innings score to be bowled out for 359, Saturday's centurion Marcus Harris last to go for 138, Zafar Gohar finishing with 4 for 79.

It was only two seasons ago Middlesex found themselves 4 for 4 in the first game of the season with the top four all dismissed without scoring and while this wasn't quite as calamitous, Bailey's new-ball spell still caused much scrambling on of pads in the home dressing-room.

Nathan Fernandes looked nervous from the get-go and Bailey soon lured him into fencing at one he should have left alone, allowing wicketkeeper Matty Hurst to gobble up the chance.

If Fernandes was culpable, then Sam Robson was undone by a super piece of bowling, Bailey squaring up the former England opener and rapping him on the pad. Any hope it would be considered too high was quickly dashed as umpire Surendiran Shanmugan sent him on his way.

Two balls later, 7 for 2 became 7 for 3 as Leus du Ploy slashed wildly at a ball around fifth stump giving Hurst his second catch in a matter of minutes. Bailey had taken 3 for 2 in 15 balls, leaving the hosts staring at the prospect of defeat inside three days.

Calm heads were required and for the second time in the match it was former England Lions batter Holden who was first to raise his hand, employing a mix of studious defence with drives caressed through the covers and savage square cuts.

Six such boundaries carried him past 50 and there would be seven more on the way to three figures, reached in style with an on-drive back past the stumps to the pavilion rope.

Fightbacks of course need co-conspirators and not for the first time, Ryan Higgins was first to come to the left-hander's assistance. A classy pull shot in front of square got the allrounder moving and he then dispatched Luke Wells deliveries to the fence twice in the same over.

Bailey returned immediately after lunch as a game of patience unfolded, the two batters resisting his second surge and a miserly spell from Will Williams to raise the 100 partnership.

It required a jaffer from George Balderson to castle Higgins with the hosts 14 in front, but Geddes, a young player hailed this week by Richard Johnson as a player with a 'high ceiling', came in to take the baton and after a shaky start he too blossomed, an off-drive through midwicket the pick of his early boundaries.

By tea the lead had swollen to 72 and the pair showed greater intent after the resumption to move the stand to 100 and beyond.

Geddes reached his half-century with five fours, before falling to the second new ball, though replays suggested he hadn't made contact with the delivery which found its way to Hurst's gloves.