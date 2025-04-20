Matches (20)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
IPL (4)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Merwais Nika (2)
Agrani vs Mohammedan, Super League at Savar, DPDCL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
Super League, Savar (3), April 20, 2025, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Current RR: 5.18
• Last 5 ov (RR): 29/1 (5.80)
List A CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (1b)
|0 (1b)
(rhb)
|25
|34
|0
|0
|73.52
|7 (9b)
|10 (12b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|6.4
|0
|27
|2
|4.05
|21
|1
|0
|-
(ob)
|6
|0
|37
|0
|6.16
|13
|2
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|152
|2458
|116
|21.01
|180
|5232
|135
|34.88
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|132
|201
|5/9
|25.97
|373
|178
|5/66
|38.69
Last Bat: Jahid Javed 21 (35b) • FOW: 190/5 (36.3 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 13:35
36.4
•
Saifuddin to Shuvagata Hom, no run
36.3
W
Saifuddin to Jahid Javed, OUT
Jahid Javed c Mahmudullah b Mohammad Saifuddin 21 (35b 1x4 0x6) SR: 60
36.2
•
Saifuddin to Jahid Javed, no run
36.1
1
Saifuddin to Ayub, 1 run
end of over 3612 runs
Agran: 189/4CRR: 5.25
Marshall Ayub24 (33b)
Jahid Javed21 (33b 1x4)
Mahmudullah 6-0-37-0
Ebadot Hossain 8-0-40-3
35.6
1
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 1 run
35.5
2
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 2 runs
35.4
1
Mahmudullah to Jahid Javed, 1 run
35.3
2
Mahmudullah to Jahid Javed, 2 runs
35.2
1
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 1 run
35.2
5w
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 5 wide
35.1
•
Mahmudullah to Ayub, no run
end of over 354 runs
Agran: 177/4CRR: 5.05
Marshall Ayub20 (29b)
Jahid Javed18 (31b 1x4)
Ebadot Hossain 8-0-40-3
Mahmudullah 5-0-25-0
34.6
1
Ebadot Hossain to Ayub, 1 run
34.6
1w
Ebadot Hossain to Ayub, 1 wide
34.5
1
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, 1 run
34.4
•
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
34.4
1w
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, 1 wide
34.3
•
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
34.2
•
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
34.1
•
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
end of over 348 runs
Agran: 173/4CRR: 5.08
Jahid Javed17 (26b 1x4)
Marshall Ayub19 (28b)
Mahmudullah 5-0-25-0
Mohammad Saifuddin 6-0-26-1
33.6
1
Mahmudullah to Jahid Javed, 1 run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Agrani
Match details
|Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar
|Toss
|Mohammedan Sporting Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League News
DPL week 4: Abahani, Mohammedan take top two spots to book Super League berth
Gazi Group, Legends of Rupganj, Gulshan Cricket Club and Agrani Bank also progress
BCB launches investigation into controversial stumping in Dhaka Premier League
Minhajul Abedin, the batter in question, appeared to not make his ground despite having the time to do so
Nasir Hossain resumes playing competitive cricket after two-year ban ends
He appeared for Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in their Dhaka Premier Division League match against Gazi Group Cricketers in Mirpur on Monday.
DPL week 3 - Anamul Haque continues stellar form; Abahani go top of the table
Partex Sporting Club get out of relegation zone with dramatic win while Rakibul Hasan and Nahid Rana shine with the ball
Agrani Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|38
|53
|caught
|40
|67
|caught
|41
|29
|not out
|25
|34
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|21
|35
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 6, nb 1, w 14)
|Total
|190(5 wkts; 36.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>