Agrani vs Mohammedan, Super League at Savar, DPDCL, Apr 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Super League, Savar (3), April 20, 2025, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Mohammedan chose to field.

Current RR: 5.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/1 (5.80)
List A CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Shuvagata Hom* 
(rhb)
01000.000 (1b)0 (1b)
Marshall Ayub 
(rhb)
25340073.527 (9b)10 (12b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mohammad Saifuddin 
(rmf)
6.402724.052110-
Mahmudullah 
(ob)
603706.161320-
MatRunsHSAve
152245811621.01
180523213534.88
MatWktsBBIAve
1322015/925.97
3731785/6638.69
 Last BatJahid Javed 21 (35b) FOW190/5 (36.3 Ov)
W
1
36th
1
2
1
2
1
5w
35th
1
1w
1
1w
34th
1
4
1
1
1
33rd
1w
1
Match centre Ground time: 13:35
36.4
Saifuddin to Shuvagata Hom, no run
36.3
W
Saifuddin to Jahid Javed, OUT
Jahid Javed c Mahmudullah b Mohammad Saifuddin 21 (35b 1x4 0x6) SR: 60
36.2
Saifuddin to Jahid Javed, no run
36.1
1
Saifuddin to Ayub, 1 run
end of over 3612 runs
Agran: 189/4CRR: 5.25 
Marshall Ayub24 (33b)
Jahid Javed21 (33b 1x4)
Mahmudullah 6-0-37-0
Ebadot Hossain 8-0-40-3
35.6
1
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 1 run
35.5
2
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 2 runs
35.4
1
Mahmudullah to Jahid Javed, 1 run
35.3
2
Mahmudullah to Jahid Javed, 2 runs
35.2
1
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 1 run
35.2
5w
Mahmudullah to Ayub, 5 wide
35.1
Mahmudullah to Ayub, no run
end of over 354 runs
Agran: 177/4CRR: 5.05 
Marshall Ayub20 (29b)
Jahid Javed18 (31b 1x4)
Ebadot Hossain 8-0-40-3
Mahmudullah 5-0-25-0
34.6
1
Ebadot Hossain to Ayub, 1 run
34.6
1w
Ebadot Hossain to Ayub, 1 wide
34.5
1
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, 1 run
34.4
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
34.4
1w
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, 1 wide
34.3
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
34.2
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
34.1
Ebadot Hossain to Jahid Javed, no run
end of over 348 runs
Agran: 173/4CRR: 5.08 
Jahid Javed17 (26b 1x4)
Marshall Ayub19 (28b)
Mahmudullah 5-0-25-0
Mohammad Saifuddin 6-0-26-1
33.6
1
Mahmudullah to Jahid Javed, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Agrani
0102030050100150OVERSRUNS
Match details
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar
TossMohammedan Sporting Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Mozahiduzzaman
Bangladesh
Nazmul Hasan
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Kamruzzaman Limon
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Ishtiaq Ahmed
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Adil Ahmed
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League News

DPL week 4: Abahani, Mohammedan take top two spots to book Super League berth

DPL week 4: Abahani, Mohammedan take top two spots to book Super League berth

BCB launches investigation into controversial stumping in Dhaka Premier League

BCB launches investigation into controversial stumping in Dhaka Premier League

Nasir Hossain resumes playing competitive cricket after two-year ban ends

Nasir Hossain resumes playing competitive cricket after two-year ban ends

DPL week 3 - Anamul Haque continues stellar form; Abahani go top of the table

DPL week 3 - Anamul Haque continues stellar form; Abahani go top of the table

Tamim undergoes emergency angioplasty after suffering heart attack during Dhaka Premier League game

Tamim undergoes emergency angioplasty after suffering heart attack during Dhaka Premier League game
Agrani Innings
Player NameRB
Imran Uzzaman
caught3853
Amite Hasan
caught4067
Imrul Kayes
caught4129
Marshall Ayub
not out2534
Taibur Rahman
bowled01
Jahid Javed
caught2135
Shuvagata Hom
not out01
Extras(b 4, lb 6, nb 1, w 14)
Total190(5 wkts; 36.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

Super League
TeamMWLDPTNRR
ABL121020201.452
MSC12930180.664
GCC12830170.178
GGC12840160.906
LOP12740151.504
Agran12750140.225
Relegation League
TeamMWLDPTNRR
PSC124808-1.160
SCC1211102-1.542
Full Table