Who will make way for Kohli as India target series win?

Big picture: Kohli fit again
Cricketers. They're just like us, from having kadhi chawal
for lunch to cueing up Netflix
with dinner. This deeply normal kind of life may be beckoning a first-choice Indian team member as they continue on their Champions Trophy fact-finding mission.
Shreyas Iyer
usually plays entertainer, and he did this on Thursday night
, his strokeplay containing everything but a backwards step even against extreme pace. He's got his IPL coach, Ricky Ponting, sitting bolt upright in his seat saying things like "If Shreyas is out in the middle, then he's as good as anyone" on the ICC review. India can't keep him on and bring Virat Kohli
in and explore the possibilities that Yashasvi Jaiswal presents them as a left-handed, top-order basher. Someone will have to switch to being the one that gets entertained.
Despite their loss in Nagpur, England will be pleased with the work of Jacob Bethell
, the 21-year-old displaying the kind of level-headedness that could prove invaluable over the coming weeks. Another ICC trophy comes up for grabs starting February 19 and although the pressure there will be significantly higher, this bilateral series, with the quality of players involved, should be able to replicate some of it.
Performances like Bethell's, or Shubman Gill's in the No. 3 role, or Axar Patel's as a disruptor at No. 5
, are important beyond the context of winning and losing, because they offer exactly what all teams want going into a world event - options, a way to stand out, a way to surprise.
India WLLTW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)
England LLWLL
In the spotlight: Harry Brook and Virat Kohli
Ninety-one runs in six innings on tour is not the performance England wanted from a player in whom they have made a serious investment. Harry Brook
plays all formats for them. He's captained them. And when on song, he absolutely smashes it for them, but once again he has been unable to find a repeatable and consistent method of handling high-quality spin on pitches that are slower than he is used to. Fifty-over cricket offers batters a little more time and Brook could leverage that to get himself back in form.
The last time Kohli batted for India, he left the field in a fury, mistaking his thigh for a punching bag. It is unlikely that he thinks he is in decline. At least not to the extent that things can't be turned around. His fans know things absolutely can turn around
, and the switch in format could be just the break he needs to get the good times rolling again. India are weighing upsides. Iyer is already in form, and they know what he can do. If his making way means they get to arm an all-time great with game time and simultaneously find out if Jaiswal can be an asset in ODIs too, that's probably a win.
Team news: A chance to experiment
This trophy doesn't matter as much as the next one these two teams will be playing for so there is an opportunity to see this series as a kind of laboratory to know what works and what doesn't. India picked Arshdeep Singh over Mohammed Siraj in their Champions Trophy squad and maybe they're thinking of bringing him into the XI too. Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to give Rishabh Pant some match practice either.
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami.
England rested Mark Wood from the first ODI. His pace has always been a point of difference and so there is always a temptation to stick him into a starting XI.
England: 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt (wk), 3 Joe Root, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Jos Buttler (capt), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood/Saqib Mahmood.
Pitch and conditions: A reprise of the 2017 thriller?
Cuttack hasn't hosted any ODIs in half a decade but when it last did
, it presented itself as a batting paradise. India and England have already experienced these highs when they put up totals of 381 and 366 in 2017
. The game is unlikely to come under any threat from the weather with clear skies expected; there might be dew though, given the temperature drops from 30C at 5pm to 23C at 9pm.