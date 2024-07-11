Matches (15)
MLC (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v WI (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (3)
RHF Trophy (4)
TNPL (1)
T20 Blast (1)

Hindukush vs Mah-e-Par, 2nd Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Kunduz, July 11, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
PrevNext
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
What will be the toss result?
HIS Win & Bat
MPS Win & Bat
HIS Win & Bowl
MPS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
[object Object]
Mah-e-Par
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days11 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS------
MAC------
PAL------
Full Table