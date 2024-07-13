Matches (20)
Mah-e-Par vs Maiwand, 4th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Kunduz, July 13, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
MPS Win & Bat
MAC Win & Bat
MPS Win & Bowl
MAC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mah-e-Par
L
Maiwand
W
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|13 July 2024 - day (50-over match)