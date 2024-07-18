Matches (10)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
LPL (1)
T20 Blast (2)
TNPL (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)

Mah-e-Par vs Maiwand, 8th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Kunduz, July 18, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
PrevNext
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
MPS Win & Bat
MAC Win & Bat
MPS Win & Bowl
MAC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:03
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days18 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS330060.692
MPS32104-0.127
MAC312020.015
PAL30300-0.619
Full Table