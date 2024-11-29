Matches (11)
Amazon vs Victoria, 3rd Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Nov 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (N), Providence, November 29, 2024, Global Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
L
L
W
L
W
Victoria
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 136.62 SR
GAW10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 163.63 SR
VIC1 M • 51 Runs • 0 Avg • 154.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 13.2 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15.78 SR
Squad
GAW
VIC
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|29 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
