Amazon vs Victoria, 3rd Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Nov 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (N), Providence, November 29, 2024, Global Super League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 332 Runs • 36.89 Avg • 136.62 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 270 Runs • 33.75 Avg • 163.63 SR
JW Wells
1 M • 51 Runs • 0 Avg • 154.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MM Ali
9 M • 15 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 13.2 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.93 Econ • 15.78 SR
Squad
GAW
VIC
Player
Role
Imran Tahir (c)
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days29 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
GAW1102
HANTS1102
LQ1010
RAR1010
VIC----
Full Table