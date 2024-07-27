Matches (18)
Mississauga vs Vancouver, 4th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 27 2024

4th Match, Brampton, July 27, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Bangla Tigers Mississauga FlagBangla Tigers Mississauga
Vancouver Knights FlagVancouver Knights
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Hazratullah Zazai
2 M • 74 Runs • 37 Avg • 205.55 SR
Iftikhar Ahmed
2 M • 56 Runs • 56 Avg • 224 SR
H Thaker
9 M • 137 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 117.09 SR
DS Airee
3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 92.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
D Wiese
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 6 SR
OF Smith
1 M • 1 Wkt • 6 Econ • 12 SR
R Trumpelmann
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 12.53 SR
H Thaker
9 M • 6 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 28 SR
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days27 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
TON11022.068
VAK1010-2.068
BRW-----
MIP-----
MOT-----
SUJ-----
