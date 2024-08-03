Matches (18)
Men's Hundred
WI vs SA
Women's Hundred
ZIM vs SA [Emerging]
One-Day Cup
SL vs IND
TNPL
Canada T20

Toronto vs Vancouver, 15th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Brampton, August 03, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Vancouver Knights FlagVancouver Knights
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
8 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 153.19 SR
NR Kirton
10 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 119.27 SR
H Thaker
10 M • 162 Runs • 32.4 Avg • 100 SR
DS Airee
6 M • 102 Runs • 34 Avg • 108.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Junaid Siddique
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 10.33 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 19.2 SR
R Trumpelmann
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 10.58 SR
S Lamichhane
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18 SR
SQUAD
TON
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Unmukt Chand 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Dilraj Deol 
-
Nikhil Dutta 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jagandeep Singh 
-
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Armaan Kapoor 
Middle order Batter
Nicholas Kirton 
Batting Allrounder
Kanwar Mann 
-
Jatinderpal Matharu 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Rohid 
Bowler
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Rohit Paudel 
Batting Allrounder
Rishad Hossain 
Bowler
Saad Bin Zafar 
Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days3 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT33061.417
BTM4316-0.009
TON42240.035
BRW4224-0.259
SUJ31220.226
VAK4040-1.110
