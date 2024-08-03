Matches (18)
Toronto vs Vancouver, 15th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Brampton, August 03, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Toronto
L
W
W
L
L
Vancouver
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TON8 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 153.19 SR
TON10 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 119.27 SR
VAK10 M • 162 Runs • 32.4 Avg • 100 SR
6 M • 102 Runs • 34 Avg • 108.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TON6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 10.33 SR
TON10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 19.2 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 10.58 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.72 Econ • 18 SR
SQUAD
TON
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|3 August 2024 - day (20-over match)