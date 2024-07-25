Matches (18)
Toronto vs Vancouver, 1st Match at Brampton, Global T20, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Brampton, July 25, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Toronto
L
W
A
L
L
Vancouver
A
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TON5 M • 240 Runs • 60 Avg • 170.21 SR
TON6 M • 103 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 119.76 SR
VAK8 M • 137 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 118.1 SR
3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 92.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TON6 M • 5 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 19.2 SR
TON3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 23 SR
VAK8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 27 SR
1 M • 2 Wkts • 10 Econ • 12 SR
SQUAD
TON
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
|Match days
|25 July 2024 - day (20-over match)