Toronto vs Vancouver, 1st Match at Brampton, Global T20, Jul 25 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Brampton, July 25, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Vancouver Knights FlagVancouver Knights
Tomorrow
8:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
5 M • 240 Runs • 60 Avg • 170.21 SR
NR Kirton
6 M • 103 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 119.76 SR
H Thaker
8 M • 137 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 118.1 SR
DS Airee
3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 92.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Saad Bin Zafar
6 M • 5 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 19.2 SR
N Dutta
3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 23 SR
H Thaker
8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 27 SR
PA van Meekeren
1 M • 2 Wkts • 10 Econ • 12 SR
SQUAD
TON
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
Dilraj Deol 
-
Nikhil Dutta 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jagandeep Singh 
-
Junaid Siddiqui 
Allrounder
Armaan Kapoor 
Middle order Batter
Nicholas Kirton 
Batting Allrounder
Kanwar Mann 
-
Jatinderpal Matharu 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Rohid 
Bowler
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Rohit Paudel 
Batting Allrounder
Rishad Hossain 
Bowler
Saad Bin Zafar 
Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-17.50, Second Session 17.50-19.20
Match days25 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
