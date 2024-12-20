Matches (12)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Gulf T20I Championship (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)

Bahrain vs Qatar, 14th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 20, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
PrevNext
Bahrain FlagBahrain
Qatar FlagQatar
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BHR Win & Bat
QAT Win & Bat
BHR Win & Bowl
QAT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Haider Butt
10 M • 433 Runs • 61.86 Avg • 135.73 SR
Ahmer Bin
10 M • 214 Runs • 23.78 Avg • 131.28 SR
I Liyanage
10 M • 355 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 134.98 SR
Muhammad Tanveer
10 M • 279 Runs • 39.86 Avg • 134.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rizwan Butt
9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 13.93 SR
Imran Khan
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 16.08 SR
Ikramullah Khan
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 16.5 SR
Amir Farooq
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BHR
QAT
Player
Role
Abdul Majid 
Bowler
Ahmer Bin Nasir 
-
Ali Dawood 
Bowler
Asif Ali 
-
Fiaz Ahmed 
-
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Imran Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imran Anwar 
Allrounder
Imran Khan 
-
Junaid Aziz 
Batting Allrounder
Muhammad Salman 
-
Rizwan Butt 
Bowler
Sachin Kumar 
-
Shahbaz Badar 
Top order Batter
Sohail Ahmed 
Middle order Batter
Umer Toor 
Opening Batter
Yousif Wali 
-
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3076
Hours of play (local time)09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days20 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE44081.086
KUW42240.601
BHR42240.178
OMA42240.035
KSA4224-0.350
QAT4040-1.693
Full Table