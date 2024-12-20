Matches (12)
Bahrain vs Qatar, 14th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BHR Win & Bat
QAT Win & Bat
BHR Win & Bowl
QAT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bahrain
L
L
W
W
L
Qatar
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BHR10 M • 433 Runs • 61.86 Avg • 135.73 SR
BHR10 M • 214 Runs • 23.78 Avg • 131.28 SR
QAT10 M • 355 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 134.98 SR
10 M • 279 Runs • 39.86 Avg • 134.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BHR9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 13.93 SR
BHR10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 16.08 SR
QAT10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 16.5 SR
QAT9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 16.8 SR
Squad
BHR
QAT
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3076
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|20 December 2024 - day (20-over match)