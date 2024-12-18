Matches (11)
U.A.E. vs Qatar, 12th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 18, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.A.E.
W
W
W
W
W
Qatar
W
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
UAE10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 164.51 SR
UAE9 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 120.73 SR
10 M • 302 Runs • 43.14 Avg • 130.17 SR
QAT8 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 142.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12.55 SR
UAE10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 13.76 SR
QAT9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 16.5 SR
QAT9 M • 9 Wkts • 8 Econ • 19.66 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
UAE
QAT
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3073
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|18 December 2024 - day (20-over match)