U.A.E. vs Qatar, 12th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 18, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar FlagQatar
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Waseem
10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 164.51 SR
A Sharafu
9 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 120.73 SR
Muhammad Tanveer
10 M • 302 Runs • 43.14 Avg • 130.17 SR
I Liyanage
8 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 142.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Jawadullah
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.5 Econ • 12.55 SR
Junaid Siddique
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 13.76 SR
Ikramullah Khan
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 16.5 SR
Amir Farooq
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8 Econ • 19.66 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
UAE
QAT
Player
Role
Aayan Afzal Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Vriitya Aravind 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Asif Khan 
Batter
Basil Hameed 
Middle order Batter
Rahul Chopra 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Junaid Siddique 
Bowler
Simranjeet Kang 
-
Mayank Kumar 
Opening Batter
Muhammad Farooq 
Allrounder
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Muhammad Waseem 
Opening Batter
Nilansh Keswani 
Allrounder
Omid Shafi Rahman 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
Alishan Sharafu 
Opening Batter
Aryansh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sanchit Sharma 
Bowler
Vishnu Sukumaran 
Top order Batter
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syed Haider 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muhammad Zuhaib 
Bowler
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3073
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days18 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE33061.060
BHR32140.276
OMA21120.275
KUW31220.205
KSA3122-0.626
QAT2020-1.867
Full Table