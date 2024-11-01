Matches (5)
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pool D at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Pool D, Mong Kok, November 01, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
8:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 18:43
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days01 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Hong Kong International Sixes

