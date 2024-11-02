Matches (21)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WI vs ENG (1)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Super50 (2)

England vs India, Bowl, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
Bowl, 2nd Match, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
120/1
India FlagIndia
(6 ov, T:121) 105/3

England won by 15 runs

Player Of The Match
53* (14) & 2/11
ravi-bopara
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Bet
Fan Ratings
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Shreevats Goswami* 
(lhb)
271032270.001 (1b)7 (2b)
Kedar Jadhav 
(rhb)
481545320.0019 (5b)8 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Samit Patel 
(sla)
1020020.00103-
Jordan Thompson 
(rmf)
2032116.00542-
Partnership: 65 Runs, 22 B (RR: 17.72) Last BatStuart Binny 5 (3b) FOW40/3 (2.2 Ov)
Fan ratingFan Ratings are open

Tap to rate now!

4
4
1
1w
6
5th
1
1
6
6
6
4th
4
1
4
6
1w
1
3rd
4
1w
6
1w
W
4
2nd
4
1
W
Match centre 
end of over 616 runs
IND: 105/3CRR: 17.50 
Kedar Jadhav48 (15b 4x4 5x6)
Shreevats Goswami27 (10b 3x4 2x6)
Jordan Thompson 2-0-32-1
Samit Patel 1-0-20-0
5.6
Thompson to Jadhav, no run
5.5
4
Thompson to Jadhav, FOUR runs
5.4
4
Thompson to Jadhav, FOUR runs
5.3
1
Thompson to Goswami, 1 run
5.3
1w
Thompson to Goswami, 1 wide
5.2
6
Thompson to Goswami, SIX runs
5.1
Thompson to Goswami, no run
end of over 520 runs
IND: 89/3CRR: 17.80 RRR: 32.00
Shreevats Goswami20 (7b 3x4 1x6)
Kedar Jadhav40 (12b 2x4 5x6)
Samit Patel 1-0-20-0
Ethan Brookes 1-0-17-0
4.6
1
Patel to Goswami, 1 run
4.5
1
Patel to Jadhav, 1 run
4.4
Patel to Jadhav, no run
4.3
6
Patel to Jadhav, SIX runs
4.2
6
Patel to Jadhav, SIX runs
4.1
6
Patel to Jadhav, SIX runs
end of over 417 runs
IND: 69/3CRR: 17.25 RRR: 26.00
Shreevats Goswami19 (6b 3x4 1x6)
Kedar Jadhav21 (7b 2x4 2x6)
Ethan Brookes 1-0-17-0
Jordan Thompson 1-0-16-1
3.6
4
Brookes to Goswami, FOUR runs
3.5
Brookes to Goswami, no run
3.4
1
Brookes to Jadhav, 1 run
3.3
4
Brookes to Jadhav, FOUR runs
3.2
6
Brookes to Jadhav, SIX runs
3.2
1w
Brookes to Jadhav, 1 wide
3.1
1
Brookes to Goswami, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossIndia, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Players per sideEngland 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); India 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
England
Ravi Bopara
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
PointsEngland 2, India 0
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
B Chipli
caught217
SP Goswami
not out2710
RV Uthappa
caught01
STR Binny
bowled53
KM Jadhav
not out4815
Extras(w 4)
Total105(3 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE2112-1.000
IND2020-2.152
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
Full Table