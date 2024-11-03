Matches (21)
WI vs ENG (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WBBL (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)
Super50 (2)

England vs New Zealand, Bowl, 5th Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 5th Match, Mong Kok, November 03, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Tomorrow
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 21:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RS Bopara
4 M • 109 Runs • 36.33 Avg • 351.61 SR
SR Patel
4 M • 100 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 232.55 SR
Raunaq Kapur
4 M • 90 Runs • 90 Avg • 333.33 SR
S Dixit
3 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 332 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RS Bopara
4 M • 2 Wkts • 20.5 Econ • 12 SR
JA Thompson
4 M • 2 Wkts • 25.6 Econ • 15 SR
SJ Cassidy
3 M • 2 Wkts • 12.67 Econ • 9 SR
S Dixit
3 M • 2 Wkts • 17.67 Econ • 9 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
ENG
NZ
Player
Role
Ravi Bopara (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ed Barnard 
Bowling Allrounder
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
James Coles 
Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Samit Patel 
Allrounder
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days03 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE2112-1.000
IND2020-2.152
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
Full Table