Live Report - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023, Bengaluru

Mitchell Santner continues to sparkle with the ball • ICC/Getty Images

In the age of mystery spinners and fast wristspinners, Santner continues to show the way for fingerspinners . When the left-arm spinner went wide of the crease and found enough turn to scratch Mathews' outside edge, Latham missed another catch.

Santner was involved in a cat-and-mouse game with Mathews. After pushing a few balls quicker through the air, Santner slowed it up and bowled a loopier ball to Mathews. It drifted in at off stump, which meant Mathews had to play at this once again. The turn and bounce was even sharper this time. Mathews' bottom hand flew off the bat while the edge flew to Mitchell at wide slip for a chest-high catch. Mathews fell for 16 in what could be his final World Cup game.

Santner also bested de Silva with that delightful cocktail of drift, turn and bounce, leaving SL at 105 for 7 in 19 overs.

The pause in Santner's action also makes it difficult for batters to put him way. When he was in school, Santner had a stress fracture of the back. When he came back, he was bowling with a stiff non-bowling arm. The coaches asked him to get the right arm up, but Santner kept doing what instinctively felt comfortable to him. Even R Ashwin spoke about Santner's pause and slightly delayed release on his Youtube channel.

"Santner doesn't have too many rotations on the ball, but with his delayed release, he is able to see the movements that batters make and then make the adjustments accordingly," Ashwin said. "Sometimes he holds his front arm before releasing. So the batters are in a dilemma whether to press forward or go back. With his change of pace, he is playing the mind game beautifully.