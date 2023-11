Live Report - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023, Bengaluru

Mathews has Mitchell holing out in what might have been his last World Cup game, but Phillips and Latham bring it home for NZ at the Chinnaswamy. They win their last group game with plenty to spare, giving their NRR a boost. They've lifted their NRR from 0.398 to 0.743 .

Pakistan need to beat England by about 300 runs to usurp NZ's NRR. S Rajesh crunches the numbers and says: "If England get to 150, Pakistan will have to chase the target in 3.4 overs". And Afghanistan need to win by 438 runs (insert astonished face emoji) to go past NZ's NRR. Trent Boult is the Player of the Match. Thanks for tuning in. Until next time, goodbye and take it easy.