Aus vs Ind Live report - Starc yorks Rohit for 92, India have a huge platform

Rohit Sharma was fabulous today, hitting Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in an over, scoring 76 of his 92 in boundaries, reaching 50 off 19 when the other end had contributed only 2 off 13. This game was all about him.

Australia recovered well after dismissing the India captain in the 12th over. Hazlewood was stupendous with 1 for 13 from four overs. Starc came back strong. But that isn't exactly good news for them because it shows the longer the innings wears on, the more difficult it is to keep the tempo up. They'll be batting on a pitch that is wearing and they have to make perfect use of the powerplay if they are to stand a chance of getting to this target and staying alive in the T20 World Cup.