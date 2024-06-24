Aus vs Ind Live report - Starc yorks Rohit for 92, India have a huge platform

Live
Aus vs Ind Live report - Starc yorks Rohit for 92, India have a huge platformBy Alagappan Muthu
India finish 205
Rohit Sharma was fabulous today, hitting Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in an over, scoring 76 of his 92 in boundaries, reaching 50 off 19 when the other end had contributed only 2 off 13. This game was all about him.
Rohit at the crease
Six of 11 overs went for double-digits.
Rohit back in the hut
Only two of the next six overs went for double-digits
Australia recovered well after dismissing the India captain in the 12th over. Hazlewood was stupendous with 1 for 13 from four overs. Starc came back strong. But that isn't exactly good news for them because it shows the longer the innings wears on, the more difficult it is to keep the tempo up. They'll be batting on a pitch that is wearing and they have to make perfect use of the powerplay if they are to stand a chance of getting to this target and staying alive in the T20 World Cup.
Hazlewood masterclass
14 runs given away by Hazlewood in his four-over spell today. That's included 13 dots and the wicket of Virat Kohli for a duck
His success is a direct consequence of the lengths he's hit today. Rarely went full because he knew that was inviting trouble. Preferred to hit the deck, change his pace on the odd occasion, and always - always - cramp the batter and deny him his arms.
Starc recovery
First over had a few full tosses that he got away with
Second over was Rohit deciding to go.
Returned with India 114 for 2 after 10 overs and took out Rohit for 92
Ends his spell with Suryakumar's wicket
Surya falls
Starc who took a beating in the powerplay has taken a second wicket. It's the offbreak again. This one is into the wicket and not only does it grip, it kicks up more than the batter expects. Surya, on top of having to reach way wide outsideoff, is surprised by the extra bounce and top-edges through to the keeper. That's a real good comeback from the Australian spearhead, though he's had to bowl very unlike himself to succeed.
Dube gets going
Okay, the control that Australia were hoping to have hasn't come about.
Shivam Dube, who had come under scrutiny earlier in the tournament, when conditions were too tough for his six-hitting game, is proving his worth here on a pitch that is much better for batting.
He launched Adam Zampa into the wind - which is forecast to hit a high of 30mph - and still cleared the ground comfortably. This is why India rejigged their XI to fit him in. His power. His X-factor.
Suryakumar Yadav from the other end is doing Suryakumar Yadav things, once taking a Pat Cummins ball that was closer to the wide line than it was to the stumps and giving it a home by the square leg boundary. That's not 360 degree hitting. That's straight up nonsense. You should not be able to treat a bowler of that quality with that much disdain. But its hardly the first time, is it?
Rohit falls
Starc yorks the rampaging India captain for 92 off 41.
A change in angle, bowling round the wicket, and going offbreak has done the trick.
Australia will heave a huge sigh of relief now. They'll be able to control the game better.
Rohit was hitting everything. Earlier at least the short of a length delivery was proving effective. He began hitting them too. Now with newer batters at the crease, the game changes.
Records galore
Rohit was 50 when India were 52.
The lowest total when a batter has brought up half-century in T20Is, where ball-by-ball data is available.
19 balls
For Rohit's fifty, his fastest in all T20s
8.4 overs
For India's hundred, their fastest in T20 World Cups.
200+ sixes
For Rohit, the most by anybody in T20Is
8 sixes
For Rohit in this game, the most by an Indian in an innings in the T20 World Cup
89 off 37 balls at 10 overs for Rohit, with 76 runs in fours and sixes. He's hitting a boundary on average once every 2.4 balls
Rohit rampage
Australia are trying to take pace off to stop Rohit. But that's not working either. Adam Zampa's arrival helped Rishabh Pant find his feet. Marcus Stoinis does not have the tools to cope with Rohit in this mood. India are going at two runs per ball after eight overs. ESPNcricinfo forecaster has them reaching 234 if they keep this up.
But there is some respite. Pant tries to do what his captain's been doing, hit everything out of the ground, but for some reason, if your name isn't Rohit Sharma, it's not happening for you today.
Rohit fifty
His last 14 balls have included five sixes and three fours. That's pushed him to his fastest fifty in all T20s, and he's played a fair bit of this format. Meanwhile, Kohli+Pant at the other end are 2 off 13. Means Rohit has contributed 50 of India's 52 runs, which is a T20I record. The lowest team score when a batter's made a half-century where ball-by-ball data is available.
It's been clear that Australia have not adjusted to what's been in front of them, bowling in Rohit's arc even as he kept smashing them. That table above shows that even he has not been as prolific when the length has been pulled back. Josh Hazlewood actually almost had him dragging back onto his stumps once.
Rohit on song
200 sixes for Rohit Sharma, the latest a slog sweep having picked Pat Cummins's slower ball that lands on the roof of the Daren Sammy stadium. He's the firt man to get to 200 in T20Is
But immediately after that blow, it starts raining. Will this stop mess with Rohit's rhythm? He seemed to be the one of the worst affected by that loss in the ODI World Cup final. Today, he's come out and given them no place to hide.
A different India
See what's happened after the wicket. Rohit has taken to Starc and then some.
29 runs, the most expensive over that Mitchell Starc has ever bowled for Australia in any format of cricket.
Kohli gone
On November 19, 2023, it was Travis Head running back to take a very difficult catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma early. On June 24, 2024, it is Tim David running back to take a very difficult catch to dismiss Virat Kohli early.
Australia are notorious for targeting the best player in the opposition, believing taking them out would be half the match done. This India team is a little different. Most of their firepower is in the middle order.
Nevertheless, getting rid of Kohli in a big game for 0 off 5 is no small thing. Hazlewood bowled two on a very Hazlewood length lulling the batter into thinking he was going to keep targeting that 4-6m area. But no. Out comes the short ball and Kohli is rushed on his pull shot. Goes straight up.
Rohit vs Starc
3 dismissals for Rohit Sharma against left-arm quicks in the T20 World Cup 2024. He's made 44 runs in 39 balls
Australia left out a spinner for a fast bowler for this game and are sticking to that strength in the powerplay. A lot of teams have tried to take pace off against Rohit and Kohli early on to try and restrict their boundary-scoring opportunities. But Australia are content packing the off side and trusting Starc and Hazlewood to hold a good line and length. Even so, we might see Glenn Maxwell coming in at some point.
Toss: Australia bowl
Mitchell Marsh says he's looking at a belter. Adds that it's basically a quarter-final as well (at least for them). He believes their experience playing backs-to-the-wall cricket in World Cup matches will put them in good stead. Mitchell Starc back in for Ashton Agar. Here are the full playing XIs.
Rohit says he would've wanted to field too. It looks a little sticky at this point, he says, although not sure if he's talking about the pitch or something else because 10 seconds later he is asked specifically about the pitch and responds it looks really good. Same team and he puts a premium on them adapting to the challenges in front of them.
Conditions
The pitch is the same one used for the England vs South Africa game where 163 was defended. So even when fresh, it wasn't exactly high-scoring. The boundaries are even, approx 60-70m around the park.
The weather's a lot cooler, perhaps even enough to suggest a bit of swing in the air, which Mitchell Starc is eminently placed to exploit. He's been marking his run-up alongside Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The cross-winds are forever a factor. Here's Matt Roller pinging in from the ground: My good friends at 'windy.app' reckon winds between 17.8-22.3mph today with gusts up to 31.2mph. That's about 50% higher than in England vs South Africa
Welcome!
One defeat. That's all it's taken for Australia - already Test and ODI world champions - to realise they might not be able to make it to the podium this time around. The margins are that small when you're chasing a prize this rare. Still, if ever there was a team that could do something as outlandish as be champions in all three formats, it is them.
India stand opposite Australia, as they did a few months ago on November 19. There were some scars inflicted that day. Scars that took a long time to heal. Or actually they may not have healed at all. Just become bearable. A win here will seal their progress into the semi-finals, and perhaps even offer some catharsis for that night in Ahmedabad.
