David Warner's international retirement confirmed after Australia exit

Warner's retirement has been gradual: he played his final ODI in November's World Cup final victory over India and his last Test against Pakistan in January, and has long signalled that this T20 World Cup would be his final tournament. He has also left the door open for a return for next year's Champions Trophy but it looks like an outside bet.

His final appearance, against India, was an anti-climax: he made six runs off six balls, edging Arshdeep Singh to slip where Suryakumar Yadav took a good low catch. He punched his bat with his right hand in frustration, then walked off the pitch with his head bowed: not knowing whether this was his last game, there was no guard of honour or standing ovation.

After the game, he was pictured chatting to Virat Kohli on the outfield at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and Josh Hazlewood said that the timing of Warner's send-off from his team-mates would depend on the result of Afghanistan's late game against Bangladesh.

"Nothing's been said yet," Hazlewood said. "It might be said after this [press conference] before the [evening] game, but I think we'll wait until after the game and then we'll [acknowledge] the career that's been. It's been unbelievable. We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field - an amazing all-format career."

On Warner's farewell, Hazlewood said: "We've had a little taste of it. It's sort of been a slow burn with Test cricket and ODI cricket, and now T20. Life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit in New Zealand. It's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long. But we'll move on and push forward."

Speaking before Australia's elimination, his opening partner Travis Head said it would be a "disappointing" way for Warner's career to end. "We'll be disappointed if it ended like that, where we have to watch another game. A lot has been said about what he's contributed to Australian cricket at the top of the order in all formats.

"He goes down as our best multi-format player. He'll be missed at the top of the order, but let's hope [tonight] is not the end of it. We'll wait and see but we'll give him a send-off tonight if that is the case later on. It might be a bit of a late one if the fixture finishes the way it has. But a lot has been said about how good Davey has been at the top of the order."

Hazlewood acknowledged that with Cameron Green the only player in Australia's squad younger than 28, there will be a changing of the guard ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup - though suggested it will not be a total overhaul. "They come around pretty quick, the T20 World Cups, every two years," he said.