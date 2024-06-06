Live blog - Australia begin quest to unite all-format silverware

Live
Live blog - Australia begin quest to unite all-format silverwareBy Andrew McGlashan
Record for Warner
David Warner has ticked off a record as his international career begins its final stage by becoming Australia's leading men's run-scorer in T20Is, overtaking former captain Aaron Finch. Moments before, he survived a close stumping appeal as he just managed to keep his toe ground behind the line
Powerplay done
37 Australia's powerplay
Oman have kept a pretty tight leash on Australia during the fielding restrictions although David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have found the boundary towards the end of the six overs to release some of the pressure. The signs are that this pitch will not be easy for free-scoring.
Early blow for Oman!
Australia have not had it all their own way in the opening exchanges. There has been some early nibble with the new ball for Oman and Travis Head has picked out mid-off with a lofted drive against Bilal Khan which will be a huge boost for the experienced left-arm quick after the expensive Super Over against Namibia.
Some Ellis numbers
Nathan Ellis has rarely not performed for Australia when given the chance. A quirky stat is that only one of his international appearances have come at home. Here's some numbers to show how well he has performed in all T20 since 2020.
Ellis over Cummins!
It's perhaps too strong to call it a shock, but Australia have pulled their first notable selection of the tournament by opting for Nathan Ellis ahead of Pat Cummins. He warmed up as normal, so there's no injury issue. Likely a case of managing him after the IPL, although Ellis does have a strong case for selection. Ashton Agar isn't in the XI, so it's the three-quick balance for them. On Around The Wicket last week, Tim Paine said that Ellis should be in the first-choice XI. Oman have won the toss and will bowl
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Nathan Ellis, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Oman: 1 Kashyap Prajapati, 2 Pratik Athavale (wk), 3 Aqib llyas (capt), 4 Zeesham Maqsood, 5 Khalid Kail, 6 Ayaan Khan, 7 Shoaib Khan, 8 Mehran Khan, 9 Shakeel Ahmed, 10 Kaleemullah, 11 Bilal Khan
Mitch Marsh's journey to the captaincy
It's been a notable 12 months for Mitchell Marsh and now he is leading Australia at this World Cup. Captaincy has always been in his blood, but for a while his career path suggested it wouldn't happen at the top level.
Ahead of the tournament, Alex Malcolm traced the latest chapter of the Marsh comeback story.
The relationship of Cummins and Marsh as Australia's two modern leaders is at the heart how the current Australian team functions.
The pair have a friendship that dates back to their ODI debut together as teenagers in 2011. They spent time together during Cummins' brief spell at Perth Scorchers as he was working his way through his back injuries. They rode the bench together in the 2015 World Cup.
Those within the Australian team will tell you that they share the same values towards cricket and life despite being slightly different characters. They play cricket for fun. It is their profession, and a handsomely paid one at that. They are both incredibly good at it, but it doesn't define them.
Australia get going
It's time for another of the powerhouse teams to get their T20 World Cup campaign underway with Australia starting against Oman. Led by Mitchell Marsh, they have a chance to hold silverware across all three formats following last year's World Test Championship and ODI successes. It would be quite the haul.
There have been some challenges to their build-up with players arriving later after the IPL, but they have a very strong-looking squad with plenty of options.
For Oman, this is their second game of the tournament after their Super Over defeat against Namibia. Their captain, Aqib Ilyas, was in excellent form at his pre-match press conference.
